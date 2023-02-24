How to Get Leporine Fruit in Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is an exciting new game that has taken inspiration from the popular Monster Hunter franchise. Players are tasked with hunting large creatures known as Kemonos and will need to gather resources to craft better armor and weapons, as well as edible products that provide valuable bonuses while exploring the open world.

One such valuable resource is the Leporine Fruit, which can be easily missed if players aren’t actively looking for it. Unlike other resources in the game, Leporine Fruit cannot be found simply lying on the ground. Instead, players will need to keep an eye out for a small animal known as the Gladefruit Hare, which can only be found in the starting location known as Harugasumi Way.

How to Harvest Leporene:

These plant and berry-covered rabbits are harmless and won’t attack the player unless they are attacked first by selecting the Slay option. Players should instead choose the Pet option to interact with them and harvest from them. While petting the hares, players should keep in mind that a Leporine Fruit isn’t always dropped. However, players can pet these hares multiple times, increasing their chances of obtaining a Leporine Fruit.

Boosts received from Leporene fruit:

Once players have obtained a Leporine Fruit, they can eat it to receive a number of substantial and beneficial boosts. These boosts include Wood Resilience +3, Wood Boost +3, and Attack Foil 1%. Eating before heading out on a hunt is similar to the process in Monster Hunter, where players eat food to receive boosts before heading out on a hunt.

While players will be harvesting important minerals for crafting like Demon Rock, they should also keep an eye out for rarer type materials like the Leporine Fruit. With a large open world to explore in Wild Hearts, players will need to be vigilant and keep an eye out for the Gladefruit Hare in order to obtain this valuable resource.

In addition to hunting Kemonos and gathering resources, players will also utilize a unique building mechanic known as Karakuri. This mechanic allows players to construct various structures and traps to aid them in their hunts. Karakuri can be used to create a variety of structures such as traps, bridges, and even hot springs.

In conclusion, Wild Hearts is an exciting new game that combines monster hunting with resource gathering and building mechanics. To obtain the valuable resource of Leporine Fruit, players will need to keep an eye out for the Gladefruit Hare in the starting location of Harugasumi Way. By petting these harmless creatures, players can harvest from them and potentially obtain a Leporine Fruit. Eating a Leporine Fruit before heading out on a hunt provides players with valuable bonuses that can aid them in their hunts. With the addition of the unique Karakuri building mechanic, Wild Hearts offers players an immersive and engaging gameplay experience.