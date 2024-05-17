Mandrake is a crucial magical ingredient in Hades 2, offering a range of powerful benefits. From upgrading tools and Arcana Cards to gaining access to Warding Circles, Mandrake is a versatile and highly sought-after resource. However, obtaining Mandrake isn’t straightforward. Unlike some other resources, you won’t find Mandrake growing wild in the game. Instead, players need to embark on a series of tasks and explorations to cultivate this valuable plant themselves. This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to find Mandrake seeds and grow them successfully.

Finding Mandrake Seeds in Hades 2

The journey to obtaining Mandrake in Hades 2 begins with collecting its seeds. These seeds can only be found in the Rift of Thessaly, the game’s second surface location. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the steps you need to follow:

Gathering Silver in Erebus Start by using the Crescent Pick to gather 10 units of Silver in the Erebus region. This Silver is essential for crafting a Silver Spade, which is needed to dig up Mandrake seeds. Unlocking Surface Access To reach the surface, you’ll need to unlock the Permeation of Witching-Wards Incantation. This magical spell allows you to break through the barriers blocking your path to the surface areas. Dealing with Curses In your journey, you might encounter a curse that leads to several deaths. Persevere through these challenges until Moros rewards you with the Unraveling a Fateful Bond Incantation recipe, which helps you manage the curse and continue your quest. Reaching the City of Ephyra With the new magic in hand, make your way to the City of Ephyra. While in the city, visit at least six points of interest and destroy one spirit prison in each location to progress. Facing Polyphemus After exploring Ephyra, you’ll find an exit that was previously blocked. Proceed through it and prepare to fight the Polyphemus boss. Defeat this formidable foe to move forward. Entering the Rift of Thessaly After your victory, head to the pier where the Rift of Thessaly begins. This is where you’ll finally be able to find Mandrake seeds. Digging for Seeds Once in the Rift of Thessaly, keep an eye out for digging sites. These sites appear randomly, so be thorough in your exploration to ensure you don’t miss any seeds.

Growing Mandrake in Hades 2

After collecting Mandrake seeds, the next step is to grow them. You’ll need to prepare soil plots and plant the seeds carefully. Follow these instructions to create a thriving Mandrake garden:

Preparing Soil Plots First, you need to unlock the Flourishing Soil Incantation. Collect one yellow Moly flower in the Erebus expanse to achieve this. This incantation grants you the first two soil plots needed for planting. Expanding Your Garden To expand your garden further, gather three Lotus flowers or a combination of one Wheat and one Garlic. This will unlock the Rich Soil and Verdant Soil Incantations, providing four additional soil plots. Planting the Seeds Your vegetable garden is located in the Crossroads area, to the right of the Incantations Cauldron and Odysseus. Plant your Mandrake seeds in the prepared soil plots and nurture them carefully. Maturation Process To mature the Mandrake plants, you need to complete 17 encounters. Be patient and diligent as you work through these encounters, ensuring your plants grow to full maturity.

Utilizing Mandrake in Hades 2

Once you have successfully grown Mandrake, you can use it in various powerful ways within Hades 2. Here are some of the key uses:

Upgrading Tools and Arcana Cards Use three Mandrake Roots along with five Moon Dust to upgrade the Origination Arcana Card. This upgrade significantly boosts Melinoe’s damage, making her more formidable in battle.

You can also enhance your Silver Spade using Mandrake and some Bronze, increasing its efficiency and effectiveness. Trading and Selling If you find yourself with excess Mandrake, consider selling it to the Wretched Broker for 12 Bones apiece. This can be a good way to gain resources for other upgrades and necessities. Crafting Incantations Mandrake is a key ingredient in several powerful incantations. Here are two notable examples: Circles of Protection: Combine one Moly, one Lotus, and one Mandrake to unlock more Warding Circles in the Erebus area. These circles provide essential protection in various encounters. Surge of Fresh Air: Use two Fate Fabric, two Garlic, and two Mandrake to unlock Shrines of Hermes between surface regions. These shrines offer valuable benefits and enhancements during your journey.



Obtaining and using Mandrake in Hades 2 requires dedication and strategic planning. By following this guide, you’ll be well on your way to mastering the process of finding seeds, growing your plants, and utilizing Mandrake to its fullest potential.