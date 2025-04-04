Marshadow, the Mythical Ghost and Fighting-type Pokémon, is one of the rarest and most mysterious creatures in Pokémon GO. Unlike regular Pokémon that you can catch in the wild, Marshadow is typically available only through special events, research tasks, or limited-time raids. If you’re wondering how to add this elusive Pokémon to your collection, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know.

Before we dive into how to get Marshadow, let’s take a quick look at what makes it so special. Marshadow was first introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, and its unique typing—Ghost and Fighting—gives it an interesting edge in battles. This Mythical Pokémon is known for its ability to hide in the shadows, mimicking its opponents’ moves and striking with swift, powerful attacks. In Pokémon GO, Marshadow retains its uniqueness, making it a highly desirable Pokémon for both collectors and competitive battlers.

Can You Catch Marshadow in the Wild?

The short answer is no. Mythical Pokémon like Marshadow do not appear in the wild like common Pokémon. You won’t find it by simply exploring your surroundings or using lures at PokéStops. Instead, Niantic releases Mythical Pokémon through specific in-game events, timed research, or special raids.

How to Obtain Marshadow in Pokémon GO

1. Special Research Events

One of the most common ways to obtain Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon GO is through Special Research. These are unique questlines that Niantic introduces for limited-time events.

If Marshadow is featured in an event, you’ll likely need to complete several research tasks that may involve:

Catching a certain number of Pokémon

Winning battles in raids or against Team GO Rocket

Earning specific in-game achievements, such as walking a set distance or making excellent throws

Keep an eye on the official Pokémon GO announcements to stay updated on upcoming events that may feature Marshadow.

2. Limited-Time Raid Battles

Another way Marshadow may be introduced is through special raid battles. Niantic has previously released Mythical Pokémon like Deoxys and Darkrai in five-star raids, so it’s possible Marshadow will follow the same pattern.

To participate in these raids, you will need:

A strong team of Pokémon with moves that counter Marshadow’s Ghost and Fighting typing

Raid passes (either free or premium)

A group of trainers to help defeat it

Once you win the battle, you’ll have a limited number of Premier Balls to catch Marshadow. Make sure to use Golden Razz Berries and aim for excellent throws to increase your chances.

3. Pokémon GO Fest or Other Ticketed Events

Niantic often releases Mythical Pokémon during special ticketed events like Pokémon GO Fest or Safari Zone. Players who purchase a ticket for these events gain access to exclusive research tasks and guaranteed encounters with rare Pokémon.

If Marshadow is released through one of these events, here’s what you need to do:

Purchase the event ticket through the Pokémon GO app

Complete the assigned Special Research tasks before the event ends

Follow the storyline until you unlock the Marshadow encounter

These ticketed events usually offer additional rewards like rare candies, exclusive avatar items, and bonus XP, making them a great opportunity to enhance your Pokémon GO experience.

Tips to Prepare for a Marshadow Event

Even if Marshadow isn’t currently available in Pokémon GO, it’s a good idea to start preparing now. Here are some tips to get ready for when it eventually arrives:

Save Raid Passes : If Marshadow is released in raids, you’ll need plenty of passes to participate. Collect your free daily pass and consider buying premium ones in advance.

Stock Up on Poké Balls and Berries : Golden Razz Berries and Ultra Balls are essential for catching Mythical Pokémon, especially if you have limited chances.

Train Your Battle Team : Since Marshadow is a Ghost and Fighting-type, prepare Pokémon that can counter it, such as Mewtwo (with Psychic moves), Togekiss, or Gengar.

Follow Official Announcements : Keep an eye on Pokémon GO’s social media and news updates to know when Marshadow is coming.

Why You Should Get Marshadow

Marshadow isn’t just a rare collector’s item—it’s a powerful Pokémon with strong battle potential. Its unique move set, which could include Shadow Ball, Dynamic Punch, or a signature move like Spectral Thief, makes it a versatile fighter in PvP battles and raids. Additionally, having a Mythical Pokémon in your collection adds to your prestige as a Pokémon GO trainer.