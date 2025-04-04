Do you want to be an active part of the Minecraft events and move ahead faster? Then this guide is just for you. Here we will discuss how one can get to level 2 in a Minecraft event and do it well. We will also see what requirements there are to be able to do so well, as well as all the other things related to it. Let us begin!

About Minecraft events

Minecraft events are special occurrences or events inside the game that bring new content, challenges, or limited time features to engage players. These events can be seasonal, like Halloween or Christmas-themed updates, which often include festive decorations, exclusive items, and unique mobs. Minecraft also hosts in-game community events and activities that can be collaborative and inclusive, such as the Minecraft Live event, where developers reveal upcoming features, showcase player creations, and a lot more. These events help keep the game fresh, encourage creativity, and bring the global Minecraft community together. Moreover, it is interesting to have a change in the normal course of gaming within a game.

The Minecraft Movie event server

Mojang – The upcoming movie of Minecraft has filled the fans with a new wave of zeal, bringing in more players to the servers every day. Therefore, as a part of the celebration, and to do a little something of their own in gaming too, Minecraft has decided to release a movie event server that can be accessed till the 7th of April 2025. Here, the players can explore the village area as well as the game versions of the cast. Also, there are various mini games that one can play, and they are inspired by the events in the movie. And want to hear another interesting thing? Here you can earn the exclusive movie cape as well.

How to get to level 2 in the Minecraft event? (Quest 2)

If you want to reach level 2 in Minecraft, you probably must have reached level 1 or have completed Quest 1 at this special occasion. But to excel further and to cross successfully the second level in the game as well, you can follow the points we mention next.

Return to Garrett’s Outer Wall mini-games and try to defeat 20 ghasts out there.

Keep following the standard objectives of the quest and the prompts that keep appearing on the screen.

Wherever you feel you lack the energy or are slowing down, you can boost yourself up with the help of emeralds that can upgrade your bow.

Mostly, it is clear from having a look at the screen as to what the game and its events demand of you, but we understand that sometimes we need a nudge. So, here it is! Go and complete all the quests before the server becomes dead. This can be an opportunity very golden for the gamers, as the events probably change with every launch, and one cannot be a part of one that has gone off the internet once. Try it out before the 7th of this month.