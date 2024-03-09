Helldivers 2 introduces the formidable Patriot Exosuits, offering players unparalleled firepower against Super Earth’s adversaries. Here’s your comprehensive guide on acquiring and utilizing these mighty war machines.

The Patriot Exosuit, a hulking weapons platform, is now accessible to players in Helldivers 2. Comparable to Automaton Hulks in size and armament, these mechanized behemoths boast some of the most devastating weaponry Super Earth has to offer.

Acquiring the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit involves a straightforward process within Helldivers 2. Players can procure this formidable war machine by purchasing it from the Requisitions terminal aboard the Super Destroyer. However, unlocking the Patriot Exosuit requires a substantial investment of 20,000 Requisition, and players must attain at least level 25 to do so. Following the liberation of Tien Kwan, these mechanized marvels became available to the player base, marking a significant milestone since the game’s release.

While players await the requisition level required for direct acquisition, there are alternative methods to pilot mech suits. The EXO-45 Patriot is currently accessible as a free stratagem on specific planets, allowing all Helldivers to deploy one Exosuit per mission. However, once depleted of ammunition or incapacitated, players must wait until their next mission or chance upon another suit at a Point of Interest (POI) on the map. Unlocking the Patriot via the Requisition terminal grants players access to two mechs per mission, potentially combining with free stratagem suits for a total of three.

The Arsenal of the Patriot Exosuit

Armed to the teeth, the EXO-45 boasts a rocket pod mounted on its left shoulder and a minigun affixed to its right arm. However, ammunition reserves are limited, with each mech carrying 14 rockets and 1000 rounds of ammunition. Caution is advised, as heavy adversaries such as Hulks and Bile Titans pose significant threats to these mechanized giants. Additionally, friendly fire remains a concern, necessitating strategic positioning and situational awareness.

While currently restricted to a single variant, speculations abound regarding potential variants of the Patriot Exosuit. Dataminers have uncovered two additional variants, featuring dual rocket pods and twin autocannons. The prospect of these variants awaits confirmation, with community members anticipating their potential inclusion in future updates or as supplementary additions to the Requisition terminal.

Tips and Tactics for the Patriot Exosuit

The Patriot Exosuit offers unparalleled firepower and resilience, equipped with a heavy machine gun, rocket launcher, and robust armor. However, prudent utilization is essential, given the limited ammunition and tactical considerations. Here’s a breakdown of key features and strategies for maximizing the effectiveness of the Patriot Exosuit:

Maximizing Deployment:

Players can deploy a maximum of two Exosuits per mission via the Stratagem, each subject to a 10-minute cooldown. Efficient deployment is crucial to optimizing firepower and tactical advantage.

Tactical Advantage:

The Patriot Exosuit boasts exceptional durability, allowing players to withstand significant damage. Strategic positioning can leverage the mech’s armored hull for additional cover when on foot.

Weaponry Overview:

The heavy machine gun excels against weaker adversaries, offering high rates of fire but limited ammunition. Conversely, the rocket launcher delivers devastating blows to heavily armored targets and objective-based structures.

Ammo Management:

Ammunition reserves for the Patriot Exosuit are finite, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and conservation. Wasteful expenditure of rockets should be avoided, with reliance on team support to augment firepower.

Mobility Considerations:

The Patriot Exosuit’s mobility is limited, rendering it slower than on-foot Helldivers and devoid of sprint capabilities. Tactical assessment of mission time constraints may necessitate abandoning the mech in favor of expedited movement.

Defensive Awareness:

Despite its formidable defenses, the Patriot Exosuit lacks melee capabilities, rendering direct engagements with enemies precarious. Vigilance for signs of damage and timely abandonment of the mech are imperative to mitigate risks.

Strategic Deployment: