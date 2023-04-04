How To Get Mega Energy in Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go has recently introduced Mega Evolution, which allows players to power up their Pokémon and make them even stronger. In this guide, we will explore how to obtain Mega Energy and utilize it to Mega Evolve your Pokémon. Additionally, we will also discuss Primal Reversion, a similar concept that is exclusive to Kyogre and Groudon.

Mega Evolution is not only about making your Pokémon stronger, but it also offers several additional benefits. One of the perks includes bonus candy for a specific type of Pokémon. By having a Mega Pidgeot (normal-type) active, you can earn bonus Buneary candy when catching Buneary or Lopunny (also normal-type). Moreover, you can also receive increased XP from catching Pokémon of the same type as your Mega Evolved Pokémon. Additionally, when raiding with Mega Evolved Pokémon, their stats will boost your allies’ Pokémon, and they will give an extra type boost to Pokémon of the same type. For example, if you use a Mega Lopunny, normal- and fighting-type moves will receive a boost.

After the Mega Evolution update, Mega Evolved Pokémon now have Mega Levels, which increase as you evolve them more. As Pokémon’s Mega Levels increase, the aforementioned bonuses will also increase.

To Mega Evolve your Pokémon, you need to collect Mega Energy specific to that Pokémon. The most effective way to obtain Mega Energy is by finding Mega Pokémon in Mega Raids, defeating them, and earning Mega Energy for that specific Pokémon. The faster you defeat the Mega Pokémon, the more Mega Energy you will receive. However, it will take multiple raids of the same Pokémon to acquire enough energy to Mega Evolve. Keep in mind that not all Mega Evolutions will be available year-round, so make sure to stock up on any Mega Energy you need before the Pokémon leaves Mega Raids.

Mega Energy can also be obtained from some Field Research and Timed Research Tasks as rewards. If you have previously Mega Evolved a Pokémon, you can set it as your buddy and walk with it to accumulate Mega Energy.

Players can only have one Mega Pokémon at a time. If you Mega Evolve a different Pokémon, your first Pokémon will revert back to normal, and you will need to collect Mega Energy to Mega Evolve it again. Using a Mega Pokémon in a raid gives other Pokémon an attack boost, with an additional attack boost given to Pokémon of the same type. These boosts do not stack. Your Pokémon will only be Mega Evolved for a limited time period, which you can check on the information screen for that Pokémon. After it returns to normal, you can Mega Evolve it again for no energy cost after a cooldown. You can also use Mega Energy to reduce the cooldown time.

Primal Reversion is another concept in Pokémon Go that works similarly to Mega Evolution. However, it is exclusively available for Kyogre and Groudon and is technically different. Players can Primal Revert their Kyogre and Groudon to make them stronger and more powerful. The process of Primal Reversion is similar to Mega Evolution, but instead of Mega Energy, players need to collect Primal Energy.

In conclusion, Mega Evolution and Primal Reversion are two exciting concepts that can make your Pokémon even more powerful in Pokémon Go. By collecting Mega Energy or Primal Energy and utilizing it wisely, players can make their Pokémon stronger, earn bonus candy, and boost their allies’ Pokémon in raids. Keep in mind that Mega Evolutions rotate in and out of raids, so it’s crucial to stock up on any Mega Energy you need before the Pokémon leaves Mega Raids.