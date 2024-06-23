The anticipation surrounding the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring was immense, and it’s safe to say that it didn’t let fans down. Much like the original game that captivated players back in 2022, this new expansion continues to break records and exceed expectations. Elden Ring’s ability to blend intricate lore with expansive new areas has always been a strength, and this DLC is no exception. Among the many additions are eight new weapon categories and innovative combat mechanics, enhancing the gameplay experience significantly. One weapon, in particular, stands out: Milady, a Light Greatsword that can be swiftly acquired upon entering the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Finding Milady in Elden Ring

Milady is a unique weapon nestled within the formidable Castle Ensis. To embark on your quest for this Light Greatsword, begin by crossing the Ellac Greatbridge in Gravesite Plain. From there, continue your journey northeast until you arrive at the Castle Front Site of Lost Grace.

At this waypoint, proceed to the second bridge that leads into the castle. Here, you’ll encounter a giant guarding the entrance. Defeating this giant rewards you with valuable items, and importantly, this enemy won’t respawn, making future crossings much easier. However, if you prefer to avoid combat, you can also bypass the giant and continue your search for Milady.

After passing the giant, head north and ascend the only set of stairs in the vicinity. You’ll face two soldiers and their two dogs guarding the area. Overcome these foes and look southward to find a narrow staircase leading you closer to your goal.

At the end of these stairs, you’ll spot a ladder to the southwest. This area is devoid of enemies, allowing you to climb the ladder in peace. At the top of the tower in Castle Ensis, you’ll find Milady safely tucked away inside a chest.

Stats and Attributes of Milady

To wield Milady effectively, your character must have at least 12 Strength and 17 Dexterity. The weapon starts with D scaling for both attributes, but its performance can be enhanced through leveling up or by applying different Ashes of War. Milady comes equipped with the default Impaling Thrust skill, which can be swapped out for any compatible Ash of War.

Given Milady’s impressive length, certain Ashes of War, such as Impaling Thrust, are particularly effective, allowing you to maximize its reach. When considering which Ash of War to apply, keep the weapon’s characteristics in mind to make the most of its potential.

Enhancing Your Elden Ring Experience

The introduction of new weapons and mechanics in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC adds layers of depth to Elden Ring’s already rich combat system. Each weapon category offers unique advantages and challenges, encouraging players to experiment and find their preferred playstyle. Milady, with its blend of strength and dexterity requirements, provides a versatile option for those who enjoy wielding greatswords with finesse.

Exploring new areas like Castle Ensis not only rewards you with powerful items but also immerses you further into Elden Ring’s expansive world. The carefully designed environments and strategic enemy placements ensure that each journey is as engaging as it is challenging.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has successfully continued Elden Ring’s legacy of delivering immersive gameplay and rich lore. Milady, the new Light Greatsword, exemplifies the exciting additions that this DLC brings to the table. By enhancing your character’s combat abilities and offering new strategic opportunities, this weapon, along with the other new mechanics and areas, keeps the game fresh and engaging.