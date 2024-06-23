Facing Radahn, Consort of Miquella, in Elden Ring is one of the game’s most challenging yet exhilarating experiences. Known for his immense power and the epic scale of the battle, defeating Radahn requires a mix of strategy, preparation, and adaptability. Here’s a detailed guide to help you conquer this formidable boss.

Preparation is Key

Gear Up for Battle: Ensure your character is adequately leveled, preferably around level 65 or higher. Equip armor that balances protection and mobility, keeping your weight under the 40-mark for optimal agility. Weapons that deal substantial damage and have good range are recommended, such as greatswords or polearms. Stock Up on Healing Items: Maximize your Flask of Crimson Tears to ensure you have enough healing power. Consider equipping talismans that enhance your health, stamina, or damage output. Summon Allies: One unique aspect of the Radahn fight is the ability to summon multiple NPC allies. These include characters like Blaidd, Iron Fist Alexander, and Patches. Summoning these allies repeatedly during the fight can significantly help by distracting Radahn and dealing additional damage.

Phase One: Dealing with Radahn’s Arsenal

Dodging Gravity Arrows: As soon as the battle begins, Radahn will unleash powerful gravity arrows. Use your horse, Torrent, to gallop towards Radahn, zigzagging to avoid the arrows. Summon your NPC allies as you approach. Close-Range Combat: Once you close the distance, Radahn engages in melee combat. His attacks are powerful but telegraphed. Dodge his swings and counterattack swiftly. Stay mounted on Torrent to maintain mobility and avoid his area-of-effect (AoE) attacks. Watch for Orb Attacks: Radahn can summon gravitational orbs that home in on you. When you see him summon these, create distance quickly and be ready to dodge as they approach.

Phase Two: Surviving the Meteor

The Meteor Strike: When Radahn’s health drops to around 50%, he will disappear into the sky and return as a flaming meteor. Watch the sky closely and use Torrent to sprint away in a diagonal line to avoid the impact. Positioning yourself behind terrain can also provide cover. Increased Aggression: In this phase, Radahn gains new attacks, including lightning-infused strikes and shockwave attacks. Keep circling him on Torrent to stay out of reach and use the horse’s double jump to evade shockwaves. Summon Allies Again: As your NPC allies fall, don’t hesitate to resummon them. They can continue to provide valuable support and distractions, giving you more opportunities to deal damage.

Combat Strategies

Use Torrent Wisely: Torrent’s mobility is crucial in this fight. Use the horse to quickly reposition, dodge attacks, and create space when needed. The double jump is particularly useful for evading Radahn’s AoE attacks. Timing Your Attacks: Patience is key. Wait for Radahn to commit to his attacks before going in for a strike. After his larger swings or AoE attacks, there is a brief window where you can safely land hits. Managing Stamina: Keep an eye on your stamina bar. It’s easy to get carried away with dodging and attacking, but running out of stamina at the wrong moment can be fatal. Manage your stamina wisely, taking breaks to recover as needed. Utilize Terrain: The battlefield is vast, with various hills and structures. Use these to your advantage to block Radahn’s line of sight or provide cover from his ranged attacks.

Rewards for Victory

Defeating Radahn is immensely rewarding. You’ll receive 70,000 Runes, which can be used to level up your character. Additionally, you’ll obtain the Remembrance of the Starscourge, which can be exchanged for powerful items, and Radahn’s Great Rune, which boosts your health, FP, and stamina when activated​.

Conquering Radahn, Consort of Miquella, is no small feat. It demands preparation, strategy, and persistence. By following this guide, you’ll be well-equipped to face this legendary boss and emerge victorious.