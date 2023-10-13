How To Get Monster Morph in Madden 24

The Monster Morph Coin is the gateway to unlocking the MUT Squads mode. You might have heard about it because EA, the game’s publisher, decided to make some waves by linking this coin to their Halloween event. But fear not, we’re here to help you navigate your way to the Monster Morph Coin and reclaim your access to MUT Squads. It’s a bit of a twist in the game, but we’ll break it down for you.

Getting the Monster Morph Coin

To get your hands on the coveted Monster Morph Coin, you need to reach level 4 in the Most Feared (MF) Field Pass and then equip the strategy you receive. Think of the MF Field Pass as a bit like a battle pass, but with a Halloween twist. The key to this is completing all the Most Feared Challenges.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you on your journey:

Accessing the MF Field Pass: First, fire up Madden NFL 24 and head to Live Events. If you’re on Xbox, hold down LT; for PlayStation, it’s L2. Now, select Most Feared. This will give you a glimpse of your progress in this mini battle pass. Level Up to 4: To unlock the Monster Morph Coin, you need to reach level 4 in the MF Field Pass. This might take a bit of time, but it’s worth it. Strategy Selection: Once you’ve reached level 4, the game will reward you with a variety of strategy items to choose from. You’re in the driver’s seat now. Pick the strategy that suits your playing style and preferences. Equip Your Strategy: After selecting your strategy, navigate to the Lineup section in the game. From there, go to Strategies. Here, you’ll find the strategy you just earned in the Program section. Equip it.

With your newly chosen strategy in place, you’re well on your way to unlocking MUT Squads once again. This is where you can play the game with friends and other players, a fan-favorite mode for Madden enthusiasts.

Dealing with Issues

Some players have experienced hiccups even after reaching level 4. If this happens to you and you don’t see any changes, we recommend trying these steps:

Restart the Game: Sometimes, a simple game restart can do wonders. Give it a try to see if the changes take effect. Contact EA Support: If you’ve reached level 4 and still don’t see the desired results, don’t hesitate to reach out to EA’s support for Madden 24. They might have a solution for you.

The Unusual Move by EA

EA’s decision to lock a popular mode like MUT Squads behind a battle pass, specifically the MF Field Pass, has stirred up some controversy within the Madden community. Many players have expressed their displeasure with this approach. It’s indeed an unconventional move and has sparked discussions about whether it’s a fair practice.

However, it’s unlikely that EA will follow a similar path with other popular game modes, given the backlash they’ve received. Madden players have made it clear that they prefer a more straightforward approach to accessing their favourite game modes. EA might think twice before tying significant game features to a battle pass in the future.