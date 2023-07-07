How To Get Mr Mime in Pokemon GO 2023

Galarian Mr. Mime, a unique and peculiar Pokemon, has always captured the attention of trainers in the world of Pokemon. However, due to certain legal restrictions, it has often been overshadowed. But here’s some fantastic news for Galarian Mr. Mime enthusiasts! Starting from February 18, 2023, it was possible to encounter Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO. If you’re eager to add this shiny variant to your collection, follow this guide to learn how to obtain it.

Field Research and Rare Pokemon Encounters

Field Research in Pokemon GO offers players a series of tasks to complete, rewarding them with various goodies, including rare Pokemon encounters. These tasks involve diverse gameplay activities like capturing specific Pokemon types, participating in Raid Battles, and earning Candy or Hearts with your Buddy Pokemon.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough, trainers must complete seven tasks within a seven-day period. This accomplishment guarantees an encounter with a rare Pokemon. In January 2023, trainers had the chance to encounter Bagon, Deino, Delibird, Furfrou, Galarian Mr. Mime, or Goomy as Research Breakthrough rewards. However, the availability of their shiny variants remained uncertain.

Catching Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO during January

In January, Pokemon GO players had the opportunity to randomly encounter one of six potential Research Breakthrough rewards, including Bagon, Deino, Delibird, Furfrou, Galarian Mr. Mime, and Goomy. To be eligible for the reward, trainers had to earn their seventh Field Research stamp and claim their reward before the end of the month. Afterward, the reward was replaced with something else. If players obtained a stamp every day in January, they could earn up to four Research Breakthroughs, a great way to accumulate Candy by catching multiple rare Pokemon.

Strategies for Encountering Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime

Shiny Pokemon are unique variants with different colors from their original counterparts. Trainers could catch shiny Galarian Mr. Mime during the Research Breakthrough encounters in the current Pokemon GO season.

Galarian Mr. Mime is a dual Ice and Psychic-type Pokemon, and it is more likely to appear in areas with snowy or windy weather conditions. Trainers seeking the shiny version of this Pokemon should take advantage of these weather conditions, especially during the winter months. However, even without snowy or windy weather, there are other methods to increase the spawn rate of Galarian Mr. Mime.

Trainers can significantly enhance their chances of encountering a shiny Galarian Mr. Mime by using Incense. This item boosts the spawn rate of any Pokemon when attached to the player’s avatar. The Pokemon spawn rate dramatically increases as players explore specific areas for a designated amount of time.

Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime: Appearance and Attributes

Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime boasts a white and blue coloration, distinct from the pink and white appearance of its regular counterpart. However, both variants of Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO have identical stats and movesets.

How to Obtain Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO

Now that Galarian Mr. Mime has made its debut, it’s the perfect time to embark on the shiny hunting journey for this unique dark version. However, locating a regular Mr. Mime can be challenging on any given day, and obtaining a Galarian Mr. Mime is even more elusive.

Mr. Mime falls under the category of region-locked Pokemon, which encourages trainers to travel and connect with other trainers. Mr. Mime is exclusively found in Europe. However, Galarian Mr. Mime takes exclusivity to another level, as it is only available during specific events. It is crucial to take advantage of these events, especially during the winter months.

Until March 1, 2023, Galarian Mr. Mime could be encountered as a Research Breakthrough reward. The exciting news is that it is possible to find Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime this way! However, since it is only one of the six reward options, trainers need to engage in multiple Research Breakthrough encounters to increase their chances. Another option is to find a trading partner who has a spare Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime.

Using Galarian Mr. Mime in Battles

Once you have obtained Galarian Mr. Mime, you might be curious about its performance in battles. In the Great Leagues, it holds its ground and ranks just below Pokemon like Octillery and Shadow Porygon. If you plan to utilise Galarian Mr. Mime in battles, the recommended moveset consists of Confusion as the fast attack and Ice Punch and Psychic as the charge moves.

Conclusion

The introduction of Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime to Pokemon GO has sparked excitement among trainers. By completing Field Research tasks and encountering Research Breakthrough rewards, players have the opportunity to catch this elusive shiny variant. Remember to take advantage of snowy or windy weather conditions, utilise Incense, and participate in events featuring Galarian Mr. Mime to increase your chances of obtaining this unique Pokemon. Good luck on your shiny hunting journey!

