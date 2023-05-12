How To Get Nintendo Platinum Points

As a Nintendo fan, receiving rewards for playing and buying your favorite games can add to the overall fun and enjoyment of your gaming experience. That’s where My Nintendo Platinum Points come into play. This reward system allows you to earn points that you can then redeem for all sorts of Nintendo merchandise like tote bags, keychains, and wallpapers. Here’s a complete guide on how to get your hands on these Platinum Points.

Earn Weekly Platinum Points

One of the easiest ways to earn Platinum Points is to log in to your My Nintendo account and click on your avatar on the homepage every Monday to earn a quick 30 Platinum Points. Additionally, if you sign into the eShop on your Wii U or 3DS, you can earn an additional 30 Platinum Points.

Keep in mind that My Nintendo resets every Monday at 12 AM, except for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which resets on Sunday mornings.

Dig for Hidden Platinum Points

You can also find hidden Platinum Points by playing certain games or exploring certain areas of the My Nintendo site. For example, you might come across a Platinum Point coin stuck inside a balloon in the “balloon” minigame on the homepage. Alternatively, you could find secret coins through the fishing animation by clicking on your avatar. Additionally, there are “hidden Miis” in certain parts of the site, like the mission page, news page, or individual articles within that news landing.

While you don’t need to go out of your way to search for these hidden Platinum Points, they can be a nice little bonus if you happen to come across them while browsing the internet.

Complete Activities in Eligible Games

Another easy way to earn Platinum Points is to complete activities in eligible games. For example, if you own a Nintendo Switch, you can earn points by completing certain objectives in games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2. Simply select the game from the “Earn Points” section on the My Nintendo homepage, complete the activity, and your points will be added to your account.

Sign Up for Marketing Emails

If you don’t mind receiving promotional emails from Nintendo, signing up for marketing emails is another way to earn Platinum Points. Simply navigate to the “Earn Points” section on the My Nintendo homepage and select “Get Nintendo emails.” Once you’ve signed up and confirmed your subscription, you’ll receive 30 Platinum Points.

Find Easter Eggs on Official Game Sites

If you’re a fan of certain Nintendo games, you might be able to earn Platinum Points by finding easter eggs on official game sites. For example, at the time of writing, you can earn 100 Platinum Points by completing a few of the easter egg hunts on official Nintendo game sites. These hunts can be completed in a day or two, and they’re a great way to quickly boost your Platinum Points balance.

Check Your Platinum Points Balance

To keep track of your Platinum Points balance, simply click on your name at the top right of the My Nintendo homepage. Here, you’ll be able to see how many points you’ve earned and how many points you have available to redeem for rewards.

Redeem Your Platinum Points

To redeem your Platinum Points, follow these simple steps:

Click the “Collect all now” button to receive the points for every achievement you’ve finished. Click the “Redeem Points” button located on the My Nintendo homepage or left side menu. Add the items you want to your cart like a normal shopping transaction. Enter your shipping address so Nintendo can send the rewards to you. Nintendo will deduct your point balance as payment.

Some of the rewards available for redemption include a Team Galactic phone holder for 500 points, a Metroid Dread Holographic Poster set for 1,000 points, and a Spark keychain from Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for 400 points. You can also enter contests for 10 Platinum Points to win prizes like plushes and artbooks.

In conclusion, My Nintendo Platinum Points are an excellent way to receive rewards for buying and playing your favorite Nintendo games. By completing tasks and missions and regularly signing in to your My Nintendo account, you can earn enough Platinum Points to redeem for various rewards and customize your gaming experience. Don’t forget to redeem your points before they expire and keep an eye out for hidden Platinum Points to maximize your earnings.

Comments

comments