Are you struggling to upgrade your gear in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Fear not, as we’ve got you covered! One of the essential materials you’ll need for upgrading your equipment is ores, including Copper, Silver, and Gold Ore. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the best methods to obtain these valuable resources, including where to find them and which enemies to target.

Copper Ore Locations

Let’s start with Copper Ore, the most common of the three types. You can acquire Copper Ore from various sources, including mining nodes and enemy drops. Early in the game, head to caves located north of Vernworth, particularly around Melve and Borderwatch Outpost. These areas are teeming with mining nodes ripe for the picking.

Moreover, keep an eye out for Goblins, as they are known to drop Copper Ore frequently. Additionally, larger foes like Golems can yield this precious resource. For a steady supply of Copper Ore, focus on mining in low-level caves scattered throughout the game world.

Silver Ore Locations

Silver Ore is a step up in rarity compared to Copper, but it’s still obtainable with a bit of effort. Look for it primarily in mining nodes located to the far east and west of Vernworth, as well as in caves during the mid-game stages. Areas near the Elf village, Harve Village, and the Nameless Village are particularly fruitful.

While Silver Ore can sometimes be found in chests, your best bet is to hunt down enemies like Goblins, Choppers, Hobgoblins, and Golems. These foes occasionally drop Silver Ore, albeit with a lower probability. Keep exploring and battling to stock up on this valuable material.

Getting The Gold Ore

Gold Ore is the crown jewel of mineral upgrade materials in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and obtaining it requires patience and perseverance. Seek out specific enemies with a low drop rate for Gold Ore, or scour high-level areas for mineral nodes. Regions leading to Checkpoint Rest Town, Battahl, and beyond central Vermund offer opportunities to discover Gold Ore-laden nodes.

Similar to Silver Ore, Gold Ore can also be obtained from defeating certain enemies, including advanced Goblins, Golems, and Griffins. While chests in remote caves may occasionally contain Gold Ore, your best chance lies in exploring higher-level areas with a keen eye for mining nodes.

Optimizing Your Ore Gathering Strategy

To maximize your ore-gathering efficiency, consider these tips:

Explore Diverse Locations: Venture into various regions, from low-level caves to high-level valleys, to diversify your ore sources. Engage in Combat: Keep battling enemies like Goblins and Golems to increase your chances of obtaining ores through drops. Utilize Camping Sites: Take advantage of camping sites near ore-rich areas to refresh mining nodes and streamline your farming process.

By combining these strategies, you’ll amass a wealth of ores to enhance your gear and tackle the challenges that await in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, upgrading your equipment is essential for surviving the dangers of the game world. Ores play a crucial role in this process, serving as the foundation for enhancing your weapons and armor. Whether you’re in search of Copper, Silver, or the elusive Gold Ore, this guide has provided you with the knowledge and tactics needed to secure these valuable resources. So gear up, sharpen your weapons, and embark on your quest to become a legendary hero in Dragon’s Dogma 2!