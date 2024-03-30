Dragon’s Dogma 2 can really put your skills to the test, especially when you’re facing tough battles against groups of enemies or mighty dragons. In such intense moments, the last thing you want is to face defeat, and that’s where Wakestones step in to save the day.

Wakestones are like magical lifelines in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They’re special items that can bring you back from the brink of death, even in the heat of battle. Not only can they revive you, but they can also bring back any fallen NPC allies. They’re a game-changer, allowing you to learn from mistakes and keep fighting on. Even if you use up a bunch of them in a single fight and things don’t go your way, you can always load from your last save and restock your Wakestones.

Where To Get Dragon’s Gaze In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Now, to make sure you’re stocked up on Wakestones wherever you go, you’ll want to get your hands on Dragon’s Gaze. This nifty little tool helps you spot Wakestones on your map and minimap, making it a breeze to collect them wherever they’re hiding.

Getting Dragon’s Gaze isn’t too tricky either. You’ve got a few options to snag it early on in your adventure. One way is to head over to Vernworth Castle during the daytime. Sneak around a bit, and you’ll find Dragon’s Gaze waiting for you on the fourth floor of the tower. Those guards won’t give you much trouble if you play it cool.

If castle stealth isn’t your style, you can progress through the story until you reach The Nameless Village. Complete the quest there and have a chat with Captain Brant. As a reward for your efforts, he’ll hand over Dragon’s Gaze, no questions asked.

Another option is to make your way to Bakbattahl. Sure, the inn there might cost you a pretty penny—9,999 gold to be exact—but it’s worth it for what you’ll find. Spend a night at the inn, and in the morning, check the chest in your room. Surprise, surprise! Dragon’s Gaze will be waiting for you there.

How To Farm Wakestones

So, you’ve got your Dragon’s Gaze, and now you’re ready to start raking in those Wakestones. With Dragon’s Gaze in hand, you can track down Wakestone Shards all across the map. Gather three of these shards, and they’ll magically combine into a full Wakestone.

But what if you need more Wakestones than that? Well, Dragon’s Gaze can only take you so far. You’ll need to diversify your Wakestone acquisition methods.Thankfully, there are plenty of options out there. Keep an eye out for shops and merchants as you explore the world. Some of them might have Wakestones or Wakestone Shards for sale, though they’ll usually ask for some gold in return.

Another trick is to make the most of the Pawn Quest system. Assign a Pawn Quest that offers Wakestones as a reward, and you might just attract some helpful players looking to trade. It’s a win-win—you get Wakestones, and they get whatever you’re offering in return.

And don’t forget about Riftstones. Check them out to see if any Pawns are offering quests that reward Wakestone Shards. It’s a handy way to bolster your Wakestone stockpile without spending a dime. Now, there are some online communities where you can try your luck with Wakestone trades. It’s not the most reliable method, and it can take a while, but if you’re in desperate need of Wakestones, it might be worth a shot.