How To Get Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the mystical realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, a captivating opportunity awaits brave adventurers: the chance to foster your own owlbear cub within your encampment. These extraordinary creatures, with their unique blend of bear and owl features, have captured the hearts of many. While securing an owlbear cub demands both patience and effort, the rewards of having this enigmatic companion by your side are undeniably worthwhile.

The Origins of Owlbears in Dungeons & Dragons

Stepping back into the annals of Dungeons & Dragons history, we find the origins of owlbears, creatures that marvellously amalgamate the attributes of bears and owls. These fantastical beings first emerged within the supplementary rulebook of Greyhawk. In Baldur’s Gate 3, these once-feared creatures no longer need to be dreaded, as players can now acquire their very own owlbear cub to inhabit their camp.

Locating the Owlbear Nest

The initial step on this extraordinary journey involves discovering the owlbear nest. This nest is concealed within a cave situated between the Druid Grove and the Blighted Village. Venturing northward from the bridge, near the vicinity of Scratch the dog, you’ll stumble upon this cave. Upon nearing the entrance, a cutscene will unfold, presenting you with several choices. You can either analyze the owlbear’s behavior through Animal Handling, cautiously withdraw by passing a Survival check, demonstrate dominance via a Performance check, or even resort to aggression.

Successfully navigating the Animal Handling check unveils the presence of the owlbear cub, guarded closely by its parent. Subsequent actions include cautiously extending your hands to demonstrate harmlessness, approaching the cub, retreating slowly, or engaging in combat. Beware, as any failed checks or hostile behavior will trigger an aggressive response from the owlbear, endangering both you and your party. Unless such confrontations arise, the owlbear allows your exit from the cave.

For those gifted with the ability to converse with animals, engaging the owlbear in dialogue is plausible. However, the outcomes remain largely unchanged. It’s essential to note that initiating a fight is inevitable should you approach the owlbear without caution.

Encountering the Owlbear Cub in the Goblin Camp

Should you decide to withdraw from the cave peacefully, leaving the owlbear and its cub unharmed, you’ll later encounter the cub anew within the Goblin Camp. This camp is positioned west of the Druid Grove and Blighted Village. The cub can be located near the camp’s entrance, encircled by goblins. Interacting with the cub initiates a dialogue with Krolla, a goblin who introduces a peculiar sport known as Chicken-Chasing.

While Krolla elaborates on the rules, her attention eventually shifts to “that halfwit wailin’,” referencing Volo the Bard, captive on a pedestal within the camp. Following this exchange, you can revisit Krolla for more information about Chicken-Chasing. Engaging with the owlbear cub presents the possibility of passing two Animal Handling checks. However, the cub insists on your handling of the goblin situation before considering your invitation.

Guiding the Owlbear to Your Camp

To integrate the owlbear cub into your camp, you have three distinct paths to choose from:

Denouncing Chicken-Chasing : Rejecting the cruel sport is the quickest approach. Inform Krolla of your inability to recall the rules and express your aversion to the game’s brutality. You can then converse with her once more to confirm the owlbear cub’s inclusion. Participating in Chicken-Chasing : Embrace the challenge and engage in the game for a chance at additional gold. Eliminating the Goblins : By vanquishing the goblins near the cub, the owlbear will recognize your scent and willingly accompany you.

For the swiftest resolution, employing your Illithid abilities during the conversation with Krolla is advised. This convinces her that you’re a True Soul, prompting her to gift you the owlbear cub. Alternatively, partaking in Chicken-Chasing or confronting the goblins provides further avenues to secure the owlbear cub’s companionship.

Regardless of your chosen path, the owlbear cub will eventually materialize at your camp a few nights later. In instances where immediate arrival is delayed, advancing the storyline is recommended. Once the cub joins your camp, regular interactions become possible. You can pet the cub, engage in conversation if you possess the ability to Speak With Animals, and even enjoy a scene where you simultaneously pet the owlbear cub and Scratch, earning the “You Have Two Hands For A Reason” achievement.

In the intricate tapestry of Baldur’s Gate 3, the journey to attaining an owlbear cub is a blend of exploration, interaction, and strategic decision-making. As the cub becomes an integral part of your camp, you’ll find both a fearsome ally and an adorable companion, a constant reminder of the captivating adventures that unfold within this fantastical realm.

