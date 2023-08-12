How To Get Pokemon GO Twitch Code

Trainers, the countdown is on for the highly anticipated 2023 Pokémon GO World Championships, and Niantic, along with Pokémon GO, has some thrilling surprises in store for all of you who will be tuning in to catch their Twitch live stream.

As the festivities continue in the world of Pokémon GO and the live-action events unfold in Yokohama, Trainers, here’s your chance to grab hold of two exclusive Timed Research codes. Intrigued about how to make this happen? Let’s delve into the particulars and discover how you can be a part of this exhilarating experience.

Participating in the Pokémon GO World Championships comes with its own set of special advantages. Imagine this: by dedicating a mere 30 minutes of your time to the Pokémon GO Twitch live stream during the event, you can lay claim to not just one, but two exclusive Timed Research codes. Sounds exciting, right?

Here’s what you need to do: simply tune in to the official Pokémon GO Twitch channel when the Pokémon World Championships are taking place. Doing so will grant you access to an exclusive Team Building research quest. And here’s the kicker – these codes will be up for grabs in the Twitch chat throughout all three days of the event.

Let’s break it down a bit further. The Twitch stream schedule is as follows:

August 18th:

UK: 8:30am to 5pm (BST)

Europe: 9:30am to 6pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 3:30am to 12am (EDT)

West Coast US: 12:30am to 9am (PDT)

August 19th:

UK: 8:45am to 3pm (BST)

Europe: 9:45am to 4pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 3:45am to 10am (EDT)

West Coast US: 12:45am to 7am (PDT)

August 20th:

UK: 8:45am to 4pm (BST)

Europe: 9:45am to 5pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 3:45am to 11am (EDT)

West Coast US: 12:45am to 8am (PDT)

So, what’s the scoop on these Pokémon GO Twitch codes? Here’s the deal: while the World Championships stream is underway, the official Pokémon GO account will regularly drop a code into the Twitch chat for you to snag.

Important to note, though, the Pokémon GO Twitch code giveaway for Friday has wrapped up. But fret not, the action isn’t over. On Saturday, between 9am and 4pm UK time, the giveaway extravaganza continues via the Pokémon GO Twitch channel. Make sure you’re tuned in and keeping a watchful eye on that chat throughout the day!

And what’s the magic behind these codes? Well, these codes, once claimed from the chat, will unlock the Team Building research quest. And here’s a crucial detail: you’ve got only one hour from the moment of sharing to redeem these codes. For an easy-to-follow guide on how to redeem these promo codes, check out our step-by-step instructions.

But wait, there’s more! There’s also a code up for grabs that gets you event-specific avatar items. Remember, this one’s only valid until the end of Sunday, as the event wraps up. So, make sure to redeem it before it expires: WRGUZRVKRR2M3.

Here’s your golden ticket to nabbing and using these exclusive codes. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Tune in to the Pokémon GO Twitch Channel Make sure you’re following the official Pokémon GO Twitch channel. This way, you’ll get a heads-up when the broadcast is about to kick off. Follow the channel using this link: https://www.twitch.tv/pokemonGo

Step 2: Mark Your Calendar Keep these dates in mind for the live stream:

Friday, August 11, 2023, starting at 12:00 a.m. UTC and running till the end of the day’s rebroadcast.

Saturday, August 12, 2023, starting at 12:00 a.m. UTC and running till the end of the day’s rebroadcast.

Remember, if you miss the live show, you’ve still got chances as rebroadcasts will be playing throughout the weekend.

Step 3: Keep an Eye Out During the live stream, you’ll notice a giveaway panel right below the Twitch stream window on the Pokémon GO Twitch channel. This is where the action happens. A timer will keep track of your watch time. Just a heads-up: minimizing or closing the stream might mess with the timer, so be aware.

Step 4: Claim Your Code After soaking in 30 minutes of the stream, a button labeled “Claim Your Code” will pop up. Hit that button, and voila, your code will be unveiled. Click on it to copy it to your clipboard. A handy direct link will lead you to the Redeem Offer Codes page.

The Pokémon GO World Championships 2023 aren’t just about intense battles and adrenaline-pumping moments. Niantic and Pokémon GO have spiced things up with their offer of exclusive Timed Research codes for those joining the Twitch live stream. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of this unique celebration and grab these exceptional rewards. Tune in, follow the steps, and become a proud member of the global Pokémon GO community as we join forces to celebrate the World Championships in style.

