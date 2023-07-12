How to get pokeballs in Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go can be compared to the Dark Souls of the Pokémon franchise, particularly in terms of locating valuable items like Poké Balls. While the main series games provide significant guidance and assistance, especially evident in titles like Sun and Moon, Pokémon Go takes a different approach. It largely dismisses the concept of hand-holding and essentially challenges players to figure things out on their own.

Naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages to this approach. The freedom to explore and discover everything on your own can be liberating, and the feeling of accomplishment when you conquer your first raid or assemble a team to defeat Giovanni, the leader of Team Go Rocket, is truly satisfying.

On the flip side, the drawback is that you may find yourself grappling with fundamental aspects such as acquiring Poké Balls, understanding the catching mechanism, and expanding your storage and bag capacity, as these essential elements may require additional effort to comprehend.

Obtaining Pokéballs in Pokémon Go can be crucial for expanding your team and capturing Pokémon. These items serve as the primary tool for capturing Pokémon or trading them for candy. Due to their significance, it is common to exhaust your supply of Pokéballs and find yourself in a situation where you have none left.

If you find yourself in such a situation, there are multiple methods available to acquire Pokéballs, allowing you to select your preferred approach. However, before embarking on your quest to obtain more Pokéballs, ensure that you have sufficient inventory space to accommodate them.

One method of obtaining Pokéballs in Pokémon Go is by utilizing the in-game store. Within the store, there is a feature called the Daily Free Box, which grants players complimentary items simply by logging into the game on a daily basis. This box typically contains a potion, a few Pokéballs, and occasionally a Great Ball. Although the quantity may not be substantial, it is still worthwhile to check the store each day for these free goodies.

Another option to acquire Pokéballs in Pokémon Go is by purchasing them with Pokecoins from the in-game store. For 100 Pokecoins, you can obtain 20 Pokeballs, while 460 Pokecoins will grant you 100 Pokeballs. Additionally, 800 Pokecoins can be exchanged for 200 Pokeballs.

Alternatively, you can obtain Pokéballs by spinning PokeStops and Gyms. Although the items dropped at these locations are random, Pokéballs are the most frequently encountered among the dropped items.

Increase your level and engage in more gameplay to earn additional Pokéballs in Pokémon GO. Each time you level up, you receive a variety of items, including Pokéballs. Here’s a breakdown of the number of Pokéballs you can obtain at each level:

– Levels 1 to 5: Not specified

– Level 6: 10 Pokéballs

– Level 7: 15 Pokéballs

– Level 8: 15 Pokéballs

– Level 9: 20 Pokéballs

– Level 10: 15 Pokéballs

– Level 11: Additional 15 Pokéballs

– Level 12: 15 Pokéballs

– Level 13: Another 15 Pokéballs

– Level 14: 15 Pokéballs

– Level 15: 20 Pokéballs

– Level 16: 15 Pokéballs

Completing various types of research tasks, such as Field, Special, or Timed Research, often rewards players with batches of Pokéballs. It is advisable to regularly check and complete these tasks to earn the Pokéball rewards promptly.

Using the Daily Incense item also grants 30 Pokéballs. This item is designed to attract Pokémon while you walk, but there is no requirement to catch them. You can activate the incense and receive the 30 Pokéballs without engaging in any catches.

By utilizing these methods, you can accumulate a significant number of Pokéballs to aid you in your Pokémon-catching endeavors.

