How To Get Politoed in Pokemon GO

Trainers worldwide are abuzz with excitement as a new exclusive move for Politoed is introduced in Pokémon GO. In this guide, we’ll delve into the secrets of Politoed and explore its potential in both PvP and PvE battles. Whether you’re anticipating the upcoming Poliwag Community Day or simply wish to add this delightful Gen 2 Pokémon to your collection, read on to master the art of acquiring and optimizing Politoed in Pokémon GO.

Evolving Poliwhirl

Poliwhirl, a Kanto-region Pokémon, has two intriguing evolutions: Poliwrath and Politoed. While Poliwrath boasts formidable Water/Fighting-type abilities, Politoed shines as a potent Water-type Pokémon in its own right.

Evolving into Poliwrath

To evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath, trainers must gather 100 Poliwag Candies. These candies can be obtained through various means, including catching Poliwag, transferring Pokémon, and embarking on Buddy walks. The upcoming Poliwag Community Day on July 30, 2023, presents an excellent opportunity to stock up on candies with an abundance of Poliwag appearances.

Evolving into Politoed

On the other hand, evolving Poliwhirl into Politoed requires 100 Poliwag Candies and a King’s Rock, a special evolutionary item. Ensure you have a King’s Rock in your inventory before evolving Poliwhirl to obtain the enchanting Frog Pokémon.

Acquiring Politoed

To acquire Politoed, commence your quest by catching a Poliwag and accumulating 25 Candy. Evolve Poliwag into Poliwhirl using the collected Candy. Subsequently, utilize 100 Candy and the King’s Rock to perform the final evolution into Politoed.

Securing the King’s Rock may require some luck and exploration. Spin PokéStops and Gyms to increase your chances of obtaining this coveted item. While it may not be guaranteed from every spin, persistent efforts will eventually reap the rewards.

Shiny Politoed and the Rarity of Shiny Poliwag

In Pokémon GO, a rare opportunity awaits as you may encounter Shiny versions of Poliwrath and Politoed. The Shiny variant of Poliwag roams the wild, and when evolved, it can lead to a Shiny Poliwrath or Politoed.

The chance of encountering a Shiny Poliwag stands at an astonishing 1 in 500, representing a mere 0.2% probability. Thus, discovering a Shiny Politoed remains a remarkable achievement for any dedicated trainer.

Politoed’s Performance

In PvE battles like Raids and Gym Battles, Politoed’s Attack stat is relatively low, limiting its ability to deliver significant damage. For optimal PvE performance, consider employing Water Pokémon like Primal Kyogre, Mega Swampert, or Mega Blastoise. Alternatively, Poliwhirl’s other evolution, Poliwrath, presents a viable choice.

However, Politoed truly shines in the Great League format for PvP battles. Its balanced stats and Water typing make it an excellent candidate. With only Electric and Grass-type moves as weaknesses, building a team around Politoed becomes more manageable, enabling it to act as a safe switch against neutral attacks.

To maximize Politoed’s PvP potential, utilize Mud Shot as a Fast Move, paired with Weather Ball (Water) and Ice Beam as Charged Moves. Mud Shot provides high energy gains, facilitating quicker access to the powerful Charged Moves. Weather Ball (Water) deals impressive damage at a low energy cost, while Ice Beam effectively counters Dragon, Flying, and Grass Pokémon.

Politoed’s Moveset

Politoed wields several formidable moves in its arsenal. As a Fast Move, it can deploy Bubble or Mud Shot. For Charged Moves, it possesses access to Weather Ball (Water), Ice Beam, Blizzard, and Earthquake. Trainers may teach Politoed Ice Beam using an Elite Charged TM.

In conclusion, Politoed has emerged as a sought-after Pokémon in Pokémon GO, especially after the successful Poliwag Community Day. Aspiring trainers should focus on obtaining the necessary Candies and the elusive King’s Rock to evolve Poliwhirl into this enchanting Frog Pokémon. While Shiny Poliwag and its evolutions add an extra layer of excitement, they remain a rare find in the game.In both PvP and PvE battles, Politoed has proven its worth, excelling in the Great League and offering a versatile moveset to counter various threats. With the right strategy and preparation, trainers can make the most of Politoed’s capabilities and relish its valuable contributions to their Pokémon GO adventures. Happy hunting, trainers!

