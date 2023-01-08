How to Get Pulsar Quartz in The Planet Crafter

Pulsar Quartz is a valuable and rare resource in The Planet Crafter, a popular space exploration and crafting game. Players can use Pulsar Quartz to craft a variety of powerful and useful items, including special spacecraft components and advanced building materials. It is one of the materials that will be more useful at the end of the game to craft some endgame level machines. If you’re looking to get your hands on some Pulsar Quartz in The Planet Crafter, here are a few tips to help you out.

Find Pulsar Quartz deposits on planets: One of the most common ways to obtain Pulsar Quartz is by finding deposits of the resource on different planets. Pulsar Quartz can be found on a variety of different planets throughout the game, specifically between the arches and meteor crater area of the game the coordinates are 137:164:2056 for the Arch and -120:165:1715 for the meteor side respectively, it typically appears as a glowing, purple crystal. You can search for Pulsar Quartz deposits by exploring different planets and looking for the distinctive purple crystals.



Find Pulsar Quartz in chests or loot: Pulsar Quartz can also be found as loot or in chests throughout the game. In a late game meteor shower about 7-8 Pulsar Quartz can be found, Even basic chests that are opened after the meteors first start appearing will maybe contain Pulsar Quartz. Keep an eye out for chests and other sources of loot, as you may come across some Pulsar Quartz while exploring.

Craft Pulsar Quartz: Finally, you can also try crafting Pulsar Quartz using the in-game crafting system. To do this, you’ll need to gather the necessary materials and follow the crafting recipe for Pulsar Quartz. Keep in mind that crafting Pulsar Quartz may be difficult and may require a lot of resources, so it’s not always the most efficient way to obtain the resource. If you do want to craft it, the materials you’ll need of piece each of iridium, uranium, osmium, zeolite, and methane