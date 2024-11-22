Genshin Impact, developed by HoYoverse, continuously expands its immersive world with updates that introduce new challenges and treasures. Among the latest additions in version 5.0 are the Purple and Crimson Obsidian Rings, which offer unique gameplay enhancements. Acquiring these items requires exploration, puzzle-solving, and resource gathering. Here’s a detailed guide to help you find and craft these coveted rings.

What Are Obsidian Rings?

Obsidian Rings are special items introduced in the Natlan region. These rings, crafted from Obsidian Fragments, allow players to access hidden areas or special treasures. The Purple and Crimson variants are tied to specific tribes in Natlan and require players to gather the corresponding fragments.

Steps to Obtain Obsidian Rings

1. Explore Natlan for Obsidian Fragments

Obsidian Fragments come in different colors, including purple and crimson, each associated with a specific tribe in Natlan. You can obtain these fragments by opening Precious and Luxurious Chests scattered across the region.

The location of these chests often corresponds to the area controlled by the relevant tribe. For example, chests near the Crimson Tribe’s domain have a higher chance of dropping Crimson Obsidian Fragments.

2. Gather Three Fragments

To craft a single Obsidian Ring, you need three fragments of the same color. Make sure you focus your efforts on gathering enough fragments for the desired ring.

3. Craft the Ring

Once you have collected three Purple or Crimson Obsidian Fragments, head to a crafting station. Use these fragments to create the corresponding Obsidian Ring. This process doesn’t require additional materials, making it straightforward as long as you have the fragments.

4. Use the Ring to Unlock Hidden Treasures

The Purple and Crimson Obsidian Rings are keys to unlocking barriers that guard tribal treasure troves. Each tribe has a unique trove containing rare loot. Equip the ring, approach the barrier, and watch as it dissolves, granting access to exclusive rewards.

Tips for Efficient Farming

Activate Local Waypoints: Use waypoints to fast-travel around Natlan quickly, ensuring you can cover more ground and locate chests faster. Mark Chest Locations: As you explore, mark found chests on your map to revisit and farm for fragments if needed. Co-op Mode: Consider playing in co-op mode to divide exploration tasks with friends and discover chests more efficiently. Pay Attention to Event Bonuses: During certain events, the drop rate for Obsidian Fragments may increase. Check in-game announcements for any ongoing promotions.

Benefits of Purple and Crimson Obsidian Rings

Each ring opens barriers specific to its associated tribe, providing access to loot that may include:

Rare artifacts

Ascension materials

Event-exclusive items

Primogems

These treasures not only help strengthen your characters but also enhance your overall gaming experience by revealing deeper lore tied to Natlan.

Challenges to Expect

While collecting Obsidian Fragments, you may encounter puzzles, elite enemies, or environmental hazards that test your skill. These challenges are part of the adventure and add to the satisfaction of earning the rings. Equip characters with complementary abilities to overcome obstacles—Pyro or Electro abilities often come in handy in Natlan.

The Purple and Crimson Obsidian Rings are fantastic additions to Genshin Impact, blending exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving. They not only reward players with valuable resources but also deepen the narrative connection to Natlan’s tribes. By following this guide, you’ll be well on your way to unlocking the secrets hidden within Natlan and enhancing your journey through Teyvat.