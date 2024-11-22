Fortnite continues to captivate its players by introducing powerful mythic weapons with unique capabilities. Among the most sought-after items in Chapter 2 Remix are Kit’s Charge Shotgun and Shockwave Launcher. These mythics not only offer a competitive edge in battles but also make for an exciting challenge to acquire. If you’re looking to add these weapons to your arsenal, here’s a comprehensive guide.

Where to Find Kit and His Mythic Weapons

Kit can be found at Catty Corner, a point of interest (POI) located in the southeastern corner of the Fortnite map. This area has long been known for its strategic importance, and in Chapter 2 Remix, it hosts Kit along with his loyal henchmen. To claim his mythic items, you’ll need to locate and defeat Kit inside the Gas Station at Catty Corner.

The fight itself is manageable as Kit only has a single health bar, similar to other bosses in this season. However, his henchmen can complicate the battle, so it’s wise to prepare by gathering high-tier weapons and shields beforehand. After defeating Kit, you’ll be rewarded with his two iconic mythic weapons:

Kit’s Charge Shotgun Kit’s Shockwave Launcher

Additionally, Kit drops a keycard that grants access to his vault, containing valuable loot.

Kit’s Charge Shotgun: Stats and Benefits

The Charge Shotgun is a high-damage weapon, ideal for close-range combat. It allows players to charge up their shots, delivering devastating blows to enemies. Here’s what you need to know about its stats:

Damage: 104 (higher with charged shots)

Fire Rate: 0.85

Magazine Size: 5

Reload Time: 3.65 seconds

If aimed correctly, this weapon is capable of knocking out opponents with a single headshot. It’s particularly effective in tight spaces where enemies have limited room to evade.

Kit’s Shockwave Launcher: Utility and Versatility

The Shockwave Launcher is a unique utility weapon, perfect for both offense and defense. It doesn’t deal direct damage but instead uses shockwave grenades to launch enemies (or yourself) away. This can be incredibly useful for escaping tricky situations, breaching structures, or pushing enemies into the storm. Here are its key stats:

Damage: 0 (displacement-focused)

Fire Rate: 1

Magazine Size: 6

Reload Time: 2.55 seconds

The launcher is a favorite for players who enjoy creative plays, offering endless possibilities for outsmarting opponents.

How to Open Kit’s Vault

After defeating Kit, use the dropped keycard to locate and access his vault. The vault is situated in a building just north of the gas station at Catty Corner. Once you have the keycard, follow the blue arrow indicators on the ground to reach the vault.

Be prepared for a few more guards around the area, but with Kit defeated, they won’t pose much of a threat. The vault contains a mix of rare chests and henchmen chests, offering high-tier loot that can give you a significant advantage in the game.

Tips for Securing Kit’s Mythic Weapons

Land Early at Catty Corner: To beat other players to Kit, drop directly at the location when the match begins. Grab weapons and shields quickly to avoid being ambushed by opponents or Kit’s henchmen. Eliminate Henchmen Strategically: Taking out Kit’s henchmen first can make the fight easier. Use cover and take advantage of long-range weapons to deal with them before engaging Kit. Team Coordination: If you’re playing in duos or squads, coordinate with your team to divide tasks—some can distract Kit while others focus on his guards. Build Defensively: If you’re under attack from other players while battling Kit, build defensive structures to shield yourself from crossfire. Practice with the Weapons: Once you’ve secured the mythics, take some time to practice using them. The Charge Shotgun requires good timing to maximize its damage, while the Shockwave Launcher is best used creatively.

Why Kit’s Mythics Are Worth It

Kit’s mythic weapons are not just tools for combat; they’re game-changers that can significantly impact your playstyle. The Charge Shotgun delivers unmatched firepower in close-range encounters, while the Shockwave Launcher offers unparalleled mobility and tactical opportunities. Together, they make a formidable combination for players who like to dominate both fights and positioning.