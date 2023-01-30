How to Get Quadra Type-66 Cthulhu Race Car in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that has something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of fast-paced action, engaging storylines, or retro-futuristic vehicles, there’s something for you in Night City. And among the many vehicles available in the game, one of the most sought-after is the Quadra Type-66 “Cthulhu” race car. This car is known for its speed and its aggressive styling, making it a favorite among car enthusiasts. But how do you get your hands on this beast of a vehicle? Well, there are two ways. You can purchase it for a hefty price, or you can earn it for free by making the right choices in-game. In this article, we’ll go over both methods, so you can make an informed decision on how to get your hands on the Quadra Type-66 Cthulhu.

How to purchase the Quadra Type-66 Cthulhu:

The first method is to purchase the Cthulhu from Regina Jones. Regina is a fixer in Night City who can offer you various services, including the purchase of high-end vehicles. To get your hands on the Cthulhu this way, you’ll need to wait until Regina contacts you with the offer. She’ll charge you a hefty 76,000 Eddies for the car, so be prepared to spend some serious cash. But if you have the funds, and you can’t get the car for free, this is a solid option.

How to get the Quadra Type-66 Cthulhu for free:

The second method, and the more preferable option, is to obtain the Cthulhu for free. This car is owned by Peter Sampson, a racer that you’ll meet during the “The Beast in Me” death race side quest. After completing the third qualifying race, you’ll be given the opportunity to help Claire Russell get revenge on Sampson for killing her husband. If you play your cards right, you’ll walk away with not only the Cthulhu but Claire’s modified Thorton Mackinaw truck as well.

To get both vehicles, you’ll need to make the right choices during the questline. When Claire is talking to you after the third qualifying race, make sure to tell her “My priority’s winning.” Later on, when you and Claire confront Sampson after he’s crashed, tell Claire to “Let him go.” If you make these choices, both Sampson and Claire will give you their vehicles as a reward.

If you didn’t make the right choices and Sampson died at Claire’s hands, you can still purchase the Cthulhu later on from Regina. Just keep in mind that Regina’s price is significantly higher than what you would have paid if you obtained it for free.

Quadra Type-66 Cthulhu Stats:

Is the Cthulhu thus worth the time, moral consideration, and even the death of Peter Sampson? Absolutely. This automobile, which ranks roughly seventh overall, is one of the ten fastest in the game based only on statistics. And the Cthulhu is the Quadra Type-66 vehicle in the game that most closely resembles a muscle car from a Fast and the Furious film. There are advantages and disadvantages to weigh, like the fact that the automobile just has one passenger seat and isn’t known for having excellent handling.

So, is the Cthulhu worth all the effort, moral processing, and even murder of Peter Sampson? Absolutely. In stats alone, this car is one of the top ten fastest cars in the game, ranking about eighth overall. And out of all the Quadra Type-66 cars in the game, the Cthulhu is the one that looks the most like a muscle car straight out of a Fast and the Furious movie. However, it’s important to note that the car isn’t known for its fantastic handling and it only has one passenger seat, so there are pros and cons to consider.

In conclusion, the Quadra Type-66 Cthulhu is a highly sought-after vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077. You can either purchase it from Regina Jones for 76,000 Eddies or earn it for free by making the right choices during the “The Beast in Me” death race side quest. Regardless of how you acquire the Cthulhu, it’s definitely worth considering as it’s one of the fastest cars in the game and has an aggressive styling that makes it stand out from the rest.