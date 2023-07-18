How To Get Rare Candy in Pokemon GO

Pokemon Go is a game that demands dedication and time to excel as a player and strengthen your Pokemon. Fortunately, the developers have incorporated methods to expedite this process, one of which involves using Rare Candies. These exceptional items enable you to elevate your Pokemon to unprecedented heights. However, they are not as commonplace as one might hope. If you are eager to discover the best ways to acquire Rare Candies in Pokemon Go, you have arrived at the right destination. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore various strategies and techniques to obtain these coveted treats.

What are Rare Candies?

In the realm of Pokemon Go, players typically bolster their Pokemon by feeding them specific Candy associated with their evolutionary lineage. For instance, Pikachu Candies are utilized to enhance the power of Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu. However, Rare Candy is a wildcard item that can be transformed into Candy for any type of Pokemon. Consequently, Rare Candies assume exceptional value when it comes to legendary and mythical Pokemon, which cannot be fortified using the conventional Candy acquisition methods.

Methods to Obtain Rare Candy

1. Defeating Raid Bosses

Raid Boss Battles transpire in Gyms scattered throughout the Pokemon Go overworld. These battles encompass varying difficulty levels, some of which can be completed individually, while others necessitate a larger group. Upon vanquishing a Raid Boss, you will be rewarded, with a chance to acquire Rare Candy among the possible spoils. Although the acquisition of Rare Candy is not guaranteed, it remains an enticing prospect for dedicated trainers.

2. Completing Research Tasks

Engaging in diverse types of research tasks, such as Field Research, Special Research, or Event Research, can yield Rare Candy as a rewarding outcome. To pinpoint which tasks offer Rare Candy, you can visit the Silph Road website. This valuable resource maintains an up-to-date catalog of available tasks and their corresponding rewards. To maximize your chances of acquiring the desired reward, you can camp on a Pokestop, spin it to receive new tasks, eliminate those that do not offer Rare Candy, and repeat the process until you find your desired objective.

3. Winning in the Battle League

Participation in the highly competitive GO Battle League allows trainers to engage in exhilarating PvP battles with their cherished Pokemon. Success in the Battle League offers unique rewards based on the number of victories achieved. Remarkably, Rare Candy stands among the rewards for winning four battles in the Battle League, making it an invaluable incentive for trainers seeking to bolster their Pokemon.

4. Weekly Adventure Sync

The advent of the Adventure Sync feature revolutionized the game, enabling trainers to monitor their walks even when Pokemon Go is not actively running. Every Monday at 9 a.m., your Weekly Adventure Sync report will disclose the distance covered in the previous seven days. Based on the distance covered, you will receive various rewards, potentially including Rare Candy. This feature presents an excellent opportunity to obtain Rare Candy, enhancing your progress in the game.

5. Training with Team Leaders

Interacting with one of the three team leaders through daily training sessions offers a chance to reap remarkable rewards. These rewards may encompass a wide array of items, including Stardust, Sinnoh Stones, Rare Candy, Fast TMs, or Charged TMs. By training with the team leaders, not only can you obtain Rare Candy but also strengthen your bond with your team.

6. Battling Other Trainers

Engaging in battles with fellow trainers, either through QR code scanning or battling from the Friend summary, can prove to be rewarding. There is a 15 percent chance, three times per day, of receiving a Rare Candy as a reward for these battles. Seizing this opportunity can significantly increase your chances of acquiring Rare Candies, further enhancing your progress in the game.

Rare Candy XL: Beyond Level 40

In a groundbreaking update to Pokemon Go, the player level cap was elevated from 40 to 50. Consequently, Pokemon can now attain higher Combat Power (CP) values, linked to the player’s level. However, powering up Pokemon beyond the level 40 CP cap necessitates a special kind of candy called Candy XL. Rare Candy XL can be transformed into any type of Candy XL, enabling you to evolve your Pokemon beyond level 40 and achieve unprecedented power.

How to Obtain Rare Candy XL?

Rare Candy XL represents a scarce resource within the game. At the time of writing, a total of 31 Rare Candies XL can be obtained through two distinct methods:

1. Leveling Up

As you make progress between levels 40 and 50, you will be rewarded with Rare Candies XL upon reaching specific milestones. It is advisable to exercise prudence and preserve these candies until you have a clear strategy for utilizing them optimally.

2. Special Research Missions

Upon attaining levels 43, 45, 48, and 50, you will unlock access to Special Research missions. Completing these missions serves as a gateway to obtaining Rare Candy XL as a rewarding outcome. It is prudent to safeguard these candies until you have a well-defined plan for leveraging their potential.

Conclusion

Rare Candies represent highly coveted items in Pokemon Go, empowering trainers to bolster the power of their Pokemon efficiently. By implementing the strategies discussed above, including defeating Raid Bosses, completing specific research tasks, achieving victories in the Battle League, participating in the Weekly Adventure Sync, training with team leaders, and battling other trainers, you will greatly enhance your chances of acquiring Rare Candies. Additionally, Rare Candy XL presents a unique opportunity to surpass the level 40 CP cap and unleash the full potential of your Pokemon. With these insights in your arsenal, you are well-equipped to embark on a journey to collect Rare Candies and elevate the strength of your Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

