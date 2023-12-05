Trainers are being encouraged to explore the real world in pursuit of their favourite pocket monsters by the viral success of Pokémon GO. The rare Rare Candy is one sought-after commodity that trainers frequently pursue. Whereas common candies are exclusive to a certain species of Pokémon, Rare Candy can be used on any Pokémon to give them a candy right away. We’ll look at a variety of ways to get Rare Candy in Pokémon GO in this article.

Raid Conflicts

Raid battles are one of the main ways to obtain Rare Candy in Pokémon GO.

Engage in more difficult raids, such Legendary or Mega Raids, to improve your chances of winning Rare Candy as a prize.

Raids that are completed with more Premier Balls increase your chances of receiving additional rewards, including Rare Candy.

Research Assignments

Pay attention to tasks that reward Rare Candy for Field Research and Special Research.

Professor Willow often offers assignments that, when finished, produce this important resource.

To gather these tasks and raise your chances of discovering ones that provide Rare Candy, spin PokéStops and Gyms.

Rocket Battles for Team GO

You can get Rare Candy by defeating the grunts and leaders of Team GO Rocket.

To improve your chances of obtaining Rare Candy, go after the “Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader” and related missions.

You may also find this sought-after item by going to Team GO Rocket-controlled PokéStops or participating in Rocket Balloon encounters.

Unique Occasions

Special in-game events should be watched out for, as they frequently offer larger Rare Candy payouts.

Your chances of finding Rare Candy may increase during special Raid Weeks, Community Days, and Pokémon GO Fest.

Engage fully in these activities to get the most out of your prizes.

Adventure Sync Benefits

You can get Rare Candy by walking a specific distance and activating Adventure Sync.

Make sure your game settings have Adventure Sync configured correctly in order to get rewarded for your walking achievements.

Using this strategy, you can gradually gather Rare Candy in a passive manner.

Friendship Level Benefits

In order to access unique gifts, such as Rare Candy, you must raise your friendship level with other trainers.

To increase your friendship level, give and receive gifts on a regular basis, go on raids with each other, and take part in other cooperative activities.

GO Battle League

Earning Rare Candy awards in the GO Battle League can be achieved by moving up the ranks.

To improve your chances of getting Rare Candy, take part in battles, finish sets, and aim for higher ranks.

In summary

In Pokémon GO, Rare Candy is a useful and valuable resource that trainers can effectively use to grow and strengthen their preferred Pokémon. Trainers can increase their chances of earning this uncommon and sought-after item by participating in a variety of in-game activities, including Raid Battles, Research Tasks, Team GO Rocket Battles, Special Events, Adventure Sync, Friendship Level Rewards, and GO Battle League. Thus, as you proceed on your path to become a Pokémon Master, arm yourself, venture forth, and allow the Rare Candy to come in!