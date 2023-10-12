How To Get Rebecca’s Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077

The ever-evolving world of Cyberpunk 2077 continues to surprise and delight players with the Phantom Liberty DLC and the comprehensive 2.0 update. To keep you up to date, we’ve created this guide to help you navigate the latest changes in the game, including how to acquire Rebecca’s iconic shotgun, known as “Guts.” Rebecca, a trigger-happy Night City solo Edgerunner, featured in the “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” anime series, and her customized shotgun can now be yours. Let’s dive into the simple steps to get your hands on this powerful weapon.

Finding Rebecca’s Shotgun

You won’t need to embark on a quest to locate Guts in Cyberpunk 2077. Instead, follow these easy steps to claim your prize:

Memorial Park: Head to Memorial Park, a circular leisure area situated at the heart of the Corpo Plaza, within Night City’s Center district. Fast Travel: Once you’re at the park, you can use the Arasaka Tower or Metro: Memorial Park fast travel points for quick access. Location: Make your way to the highest level of the park, right beneath the towering Militech structure. Visual Clues: Look for a distinctive blue fish hologram between you and the Arasaka tower, with the Militech tower on the opposite side. The Discovery: Beneath a bush, you’ll find Rebecca’s Shotgun. As one of Cyberpunk 2077’s iconic weapons, it will be marked with an unmistakable orange loot symbol as soon as you approach the correct bush.

Rebecca’s Shotgun Upgrades

With the 2.0 update, Guts has undergone significant changes, making it an even more enticing weapon. Here’s what you can expect:

Damage System Overhaul: Guts now features a completely revamped damage system. The rarity of Guts depends on your character’s level when you acquire the weapon. Players who have reached the maximum level will find Guts at the Legendary/Iconic Tier 5 rarity.

Stats: Guts boasts impressive statistics, including an Attack Speed of 0.80, Damage ranging from 421.44 (Tier 5+) to 470.59 (Tier 5++), an Effective Range of 12, and a Weapon Handling rating of 2.49.

In the Base Game, Guts is considered an Iconic variant of the Budget Arms Carnage shotgun. The standard Carnage is a powerhouse at close range, packing a punch with slow fire-rate and reload speed. To handle its hefty recoil, you’ll need a minimum Body attribute of 10. The shotgun’s pellets even have a chance to ricochet off surfaces. You can use the mod slots to add compensation mods in order to control the recoil.

Rebecca’s Guts, on the other hand, is Epic rarity and comes with a host of enhancements. It converts the Carnage’s damage to Chemical, giving it the added ability to inflict poison damage upon hitting a target. Furthermore, Guts accommodates 8 shells at a time, compared to the base Carnage’s 5. These upgrades make it a more formidable weapon, but they also come with drawbacks. Guts has increased spread and recoil, with its recoil being so potent that it can be used to prevent fall damage.

Rebecca’s Shotgun, Guts, is a prized addition to your arsenal in Cyberpunk 2077. With the straightforward steps outlined in this guide, you can claim this potent weapon for yourself and take on Night City’s challenges with style. Keep in mind the changes brought by the 2.0 update, which have overhauled the damage system, making Guts a valuable asset in your inventory. As you venture into the streets of Night City, remember that Guts, once wielded by the impulsive and trigger-happy Rebecca, is now in your hands. It’s time to explore its capabilities and unleash its power. Enjoy your journey through Cyberpunk 2077 with this iconic shotgun by your side, and let the adventures begin!