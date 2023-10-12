How To Pre-Load Modern Warfare 3 Beta on PC

The gaming community is thrilled as the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta goes live. Currently, it’s exclusively available for PlayStation players, but the thrill is set to intensify as the beta expands its horizons to PC and Xbox on October 12, marking the beginning of its second weekend. To make the most of this limited-time opportunity, it’s essential to prepare in advance. Pre-loading the game is a crucial step in this process, ensuring that you can jump right into the action when the beta kicks off.

In this article, we will provide PC and Xbox users with straightforward information about the pre-load size of the Modern Warfare 3 beta, along with steps to help you get ready for the action-packed experience.

Preparing for Pre-Load

Before you dive into the pre-load process, there are a few important things to ensure:

Redeem Your Beta Code: If you’ve acquired your MW3 beta code from a retailer, make sure to redeem it on Call of Duty’s official website. This step is crucial for securing your access. Digital Pre-Order: If you’ve preordered the MW3 beta digitally, you’re already set for early access testing. No additional steps are required.

Now, let’s get into the steps for pre-installing the Modern Warfare 3 beta on your PC:

Step 1: Download Battle.net Client If you haven’t already, download and install the battle.net client. This is the platform that will facilitate your MW3 beta experience.

Step 2: Launch the Client Once installed, launch the client and head to the Games tab.

Step 3: Select Call of Duty Navigate to the All Games section and select Call of Duty from the list.

Step 4: Hit Install Click the Install option and choose the installation folder where you want the beta to be located.

Step 5: Download Modern Warfare 3 Beta Finally, select the Modern Warfare 3 beta from the list and press the Download button.

For those who already have Warzone or MW2 installed on their PC, there’s an even simpler method:

Step 6: Access Modern Warfare 3 Beta Head to the Call of Duty section and click on the Gear icon next to the Play button. Then, select the Modify Install option from the drop-down menu and choose Modern Warfare 3 open beta.

Pre-Load Size Information

One crucial aspect of pre-loading is knowing the size of the beta. The size is important because it helps you free up the necessary space on your gaming system efficiently. It ensures that you won’t run into any storage issues when you’re ready to dive into the action. Here’s the breakdown of the pre-load sizes for the Modern Warfare 3 beta:

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta for new users : Approximately 75GB

: Approximately 75GB Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta for users with Modern Warfare 2 installed: Around 25GB

This information is essential in making sure you have enough space available for the beta installation.

Beta Release Date and Time for PC Users

For PC gamers eagerly awaiting the Modern Warfare 3 beta, pre-loading becomes accessible at least 24 hours before the second weekend’s launch on October 12, 2023. If you’ve pre-purchased the game, you’re in luck, as you’ll have early access on October 12, 2023, starting at 10 am PT. For others, the beta will be open to join on October 14, 2023, at 10 am PT.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta on PC and Xbox promises an exciting and action-packed experience. With the pre-load size information provided and easy-to-follow steps, you can prepare for the beta and ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Get ready to dive into the world of Modern Warfare 3 and enjoy the new gameplay mechanics and visual enhancements.