How To Get Revives in Pokemon GO

In the captivating realm of Pokemon GO, Revives and Max Revives serve as vital resources for conquering raids, gyms, and the notorious Team GO Rocket members. These precious healing items act as a lifeline for your Pokemon team when they are battered or fainted. This comprehensive guide will explore various methods to procure Revives and Max Revives, ensuring you have a thriving roster of Pokemon for both PvP and PvE encounters.

Understanding How Revives and Max Revives Work

Revives and Max Revives share the common purpose of reviving fainted Pokemon, but they differ significantly in their effects. A Revive will bring your Pokemon back to consciousness but only partially heal them. On the other hand, a Max Revive fully restores a previously injured Pokemon, giving them a fresh start for the next battle.

Following are all the ways to get Reives and Max Revives:

Levelling Up

As you progress through the ranks, leveling up in Pokemon GO rewards you with a plethora of valuable items, including an abundance of Revives and Max Revives. From levels 5 to 29, Revives are bestowed upon trainers, while levels 30 to 40 grant the coveted Max Revives. Gaining experience points (XP) is the key to levelling up, and you can achieve this by completing various tasks such as capturing and evolving Pokemon, hatching eggs, and interacting with PokeStops.

Spinning PokeStops and Gyms

An excellent method to acquire Revives and Max Revives is by spinning the Photo Discs at PokeStops and Gyms. While there is no guarantee of receiving these healing items with every spin, visiting multiple PokeStops and Gyms during your gameplay session will significantly increase your chances of obtaining them. Don’t forget to explore different locations, as each one offers unique rewards.

Daily Free Box

Make it a habit to check the daily free box in Pokemon GO, as it presents an opportunity to receive Revives and other sought-after items as rewards. These free boxes often contain valuable resources that can aid you in your journey to becoming a Pokemon Master.

Raid Rewards

Participating in raids can be a challenging but highly rewarding experience. Not only do raids offer the potential to capture powerful Pokemon, but they also bestow players with various items, including Revives and Max Revives. Make an effort to engage in raids regularly, and with perseverance, you’ll amass a considerable collection of healing items.

Gifting

Forge strong bonds with fellow trainers by exchanging gifts in Pokemon GO. Sending gifts to friends not only enhances your friendship level but also opens the door to receiving gifts in return. These gifts can contain a variety of items, including Revives and Max Revives. Remember to spin PokeStops and Gyms to acquire gifts to send to your friends.

Research Tasks

The game hosts unique events with Research Tasks that offer a plethora of rewards upon completion. To ensure a steady supply of Revives and Max Revives, review your unfinished Research Tasks and identify those that grant these healing items as rewards. Completing these tasks will guarantee the exact rewards you desire.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revives and Max Revives play a crucial role in Pokemon GO, especially for players engaging in raids, gym battles, and Team GO Rocket encounters. These essential items are the only means to revive fainted Pokemon after challenging battles. To acquire them, trainers can level up, earning Revives from levels 5 to 29 and Max Revives from levels 30 to 40. Spinning PokeStops and Gyms also grants a chance to obtain these healing items, though not guaranteed. Moreover, participating in raids, opening gifts from friends, and completing specific Research Tasks offer additional opportunities to gather Revives and Max Revives, ensuring a well-stocked inventory for future battles.

