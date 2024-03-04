Trainers frequently run upon roadblocks in Pokemon Emerald’s expansive and thrilling universe. Big, seemingly unbreakable stones are one type of such barrier. But worry not! The ability to use the potent manoeuvre known as Rock Smash is essential to getting beyond these challenges. We’ll lead you through getting Rock Smash and setting the path for your Hoenn adventure in this guide.

After Slateport City, take Route 110 to Mauville City. To discover the home of the Rock Smash Guy, turn right after the Poke Mart. It’s the house across the path to the right of the Poke Mart. He’ll offer you HM06 Rock Smash after requesting that you call him by a different name.

Step 1: Obtaining the Required Gym Pass

The Knuckle Badge can be acquired at the Rustboro City Gym before you can teach any Pokemon the Rock Smash move. Pokemon trainer Roxanne, a Rock-type, is in charge of the gym. It’s essential to conquer her obstacles and obtain the Knuckle Badge if you want to advance in the game.

Step 2: Proceed to Mauville City

It’s time to head to Mauville City after obtaining the Knuckle Badge. Wattson, the third gym leader and an expert in Electric-type Pokemon, resides in this busy city. But in this case, Wally is the main character. Wally’s uncle is located close to Verdanturf Town’s entrance.

Step 3: Assisting Wally

You will hear from Wally’s uncle that Wally is in Verdanturf Town and may want your help. Once you arrive in Verdanturf Town, Wally is located close to the Pokemon Centre. Wally’s uncle will offer you HM06 – Rock Smash as a thank you for assisting Wally after a lengthy talk. The Rock Smash move, which some Pokemon can learn, is contained in this HM.

Step 4: Instructing Rock Smash

It’s time to teach Rock Smash to a Pokemon that can learn the move now that you have HM06. Rock Smash can be learned by the majority of Fighting-type Pokemon and select Normal-type Pokemon. Make sure every Pokemon in your party is compatible.

Get the Pokemon menu open.

Decide the Pokemon you wish to teach Rock Smash to.

Select the “Moves” menu item.

Draw attention to a move that is available for replacement or an empty move slot.

Choose “Rock Smash” from the HMs you have listed.

With the Rock Smash move now attached to your preferred Pokemon, you can finally get over those obstacles in the way.

Step 5: Using Rock Smash in the Field

Step up to a cracked boulder and hit the A button to utilise Rock Smash outside of matches. When your Pokemon unleashes its power, the boulder will break and clear your route. Throughout the Hoenn region, this skill makes it possible to locate hidden objects and explore new locations.

In conclusion, mastering Pokemon Emerald’s Rock Smash move is essential to your quest for Pokemon Mastery. Assuming you have the Knuckle Badge, perseverance, and a readiness to provide a hand, you can obtain Rock Smash and open up new avenues on your journey through Hoenn. Go forth now, smash those boulders, and discover the world that’s in store for you!