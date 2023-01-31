How To Get S Rank in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush, the latest game from Tango Gameworks, combines action brawling with rhythm-based gameplay, challenging players to rack up a high score while taking down enemies and bosses. The game is scored based on three metrics: Score, Just Timing, and Time. To get an S rank, players need to score an S in two of the three categories and an A in the third. Here are some tips and tricks to help players boost their scores and earn those coveted S ranks.

Recognizing the Point Values:

Before attempting to score an S rank, players should understand the values that influence how points are earned. The Score metric looks at the player’s combat skills, including moves performed and damage done. The Just Timing metric scores players based on how well they chain their moves and attacks to the beat of the song being played. Finally, the Time metric scores players on how fast they complete the battle. To get an S rank, players will need to balance speed and accuracy while performing flashy combos.

Tips to Get an S Rank:

Practice, Practice, Practice

Experience with Hi-Fi Rush will likely be the main impediment to scoring S ranks at first. Players should start on lower difficulty settings to get a feel for the gameplay and then gradually increase the challenge as they become more comfortable. However, players should keep in mind that higher difficulties offer more opportunities for comboing enemies but may also present other challenges.

Make Stylish Moves

Stylish moves in combat, such as chaining attacks and using special moves, will contribute to high score runs. The Rhythm Meter, which appears during combat, fills faster with multiple enemies being hit using a variety of moves. Players should keep a variety of moves in hand to avoid a repeat penalty and keep the meter from decreasing.

Make use of Partner Assists

Later in the game, players will come across allies who can be called in for a Marvel vs. Capcom-style assist to keep the combo going. They can also be used to perform a Jam Combo, which opens up enemies for an Overkill bonus. Players should time their partner’s assists carefully to maximize the benefits.

Dodge and Parry Attacks

Dodging and parrying attacks preserves the Rhythm Meter during combat and helps players maintain their score. If a player can clear a battle or stage without taking any damage, they’ll earn a bonus star to their final rank.

Concluding Thoughts

Hi-Fi Rush is a fun and challenging game that combines action brawling with rhythm-based gameplay. To get an S rank, players need to balance speed and accuracy while performing flashy combos and using partner assists. By understanding the values that influence how points are earned, practicing, making stylish moves, and dodging and parrying attacks, players can boost their scores and earn those coveted S ranks.