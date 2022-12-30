How to Get Sandevistans in Cyberpunk 2077

As one of the most highly anticipated updates for Cyberpunk 2077, the Edgerunners update has brought a host of new features and content to the game, including the introduction of Sandevistans. These powerful cybernetic implants offer players a range of new abilities and enhancements, making them a must–have for any serious cyberpunk looking to dominate the streets of Night City.

There are currently many different Sandevistans available in the game. Each one offers a unique set of abilities and enhancements, so it’s important to choose the one that best fits your playstyle.

Here is a list of all the Sandevistan locations in Cyberpunk 2077:

Zetatech Sandevistan Mk.1 – Found for 6,000 Eurodollars in Watson, Kabuki (6 reflexes to use, 14 street credits to purchase)

Zetatech Sandevistan Mk.2- Found for 10,000 Eurodollars in Santo Domingo, Rancho Coronado (9 reflexes to use)

Zetatech Sandevistan Mk.3 – Found for 16,000 Eurodollars in City Center, Downtown district (12 reflexes to use)

QianT “Warp Dancer” Sandevistan Mk.5 – Found in Downtown, City Center for 35,000 Eurodollars (18 Reflexes to use, 50 Street-Cred to purchase)

QianT Sandevistan Mk.4 – Found in Westbrook’s Japantown for 28,000 Eurodollars (15 reflexes to use, 27 street credits to buy).

Militech “Falcon” Sandevistan Mk.5 – Found for 35,000 Eurodollars in Wellsprings, Heywood (20 reflexes to use, 49 Street-Cred to purchase)

Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.1 – Found for 6,000 Eurodollars in Waterson, Northside (6 reflexes to use, 14 street credits to purchase)

Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.2: Found for 10,000 Eurodollars in West Wind Estate, Pacifica (9 reflexes to use)

Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.3 – Found in Wellsprings, Heywood for 16,000 Eurodollars (12 Reflexes to use)

Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.4 – Found for 28,000 Eurodollars in Watson, Little China (15 reflexes to use, 11 street credits to purchase)

Each Sandevistan goes in the Operating System slot of your character. They can be found in the RipperDoc shops in all the above-mentioned locations. However, you will need to check the street cred requirements in order to purchase them and reflex points in order to use them.

Once you’ve chosen the Sandevistan that best fits your playstyle, you can further enhance its abilities by upgrading it. To upgrade your Sandevistan, you’ll need to visit a RipperDoc and purchase the appropriate upgrade. These upgrades can be quite expensive, so make sure you have enough Eurodollars before you start spending.

In conclusion, the Sandevistan is a highly sought-after item in the Edgerunners update for Cyberpunk 2077 due to its powerful ability to slow down time. While it may take some time and effort to get a Sandevistan, it is well worth it for the significant boost it provides in combat and exploration.