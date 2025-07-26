Scrap Metal is one of those essential crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 that you’ll constantly find yourself needing, especially if you’re looking to upgrade your weapons and stay ahead of the Zed hordes. Whether you’re a Ninja main looking to sharpen your blades or a Commando tweaking your receivers, Scrap Metal plays a crucial role in crafting powerful mods. The good news? It’s not too hard to farm once you know where to look.

What Is Scrap Metal Used For?

Before we get into farming methods, it’s worth understanding why Scrap Metal matters. This material is primarily used for upgrading three key weapon components:

Blades – Essential for melee-focused classes like the Ninja.

Pommels – Affects weapon handling and stability.

Receivers – Critical for modifying weapon firing mechanisms.

If you’re running a Ninja build, you’ll especially want to stockpile Scrap Metal since blades don’t rely on ammo, making them a cost-effective way to clear early waves and save Dosh for later rounds. Even if you’re not a melee specialist, upgrading receivers can significantly boost your weapon’s performance, so this resource is universally valuable.

The Best Ways to Farm Scrap Metal

Now, let’s talk about the most efficient ways to gather Scrap Metal. While some materials in Killing Floor 3 require hunting specific enemies, Scrap Metal is luckily easier to obtain—if you know where to look.

1. Destroy Destructible Objects

The most reliable method isn’t killing Zeds—it’s smashing the environment. Certain map objects have a high chance of dropping Scrap Metal when destroyed, including:

Cameras – Often mounted on ceilings or walls.

Loudspeakers – Usually found near rooftops or building edges.

Power Walls – Less common but still worth breaking.

A single bullet is enough to destroy these objects, so conserve ammo by using semi-automatic fire. While the drop rate isn’t guaranteed, you’ll get Scrap Metal about 50% of the time, along with bonus Electrical Parts, another useful crafting material.

Pro Tip: Keep an eye out for these objects as you move through maps. They’re easy to miss if you’re focused solely on enemies, but taking a few seconds to shoot them pays off in the long run.

2. Kill Specific Zed Types

If you prefer combat over environmental destruction, some weaker enemies also drop Scrap Metal. The best Zeds to target are:

Clots – The weakest enemies, easily killed with a single headshot.

Gorefasts – Slightly tougher but still manageable.

Mire Clots – Similar to regular Clots but with a sludge-like appearance.

Since these enemies are common in early waves, farming them is a solid way to passively collect Scrap Metal while playing normally. Gorefasts and Clots are weak to Biological damage, so bring weapons that deal that damage type if you’re actively hunting them.

3. Complete Matches and Defeat Bosses

After finishing a match, you’ll sometimes receive Scrap Metal as a reward, especially if you defeat the final boss. However, this method is unreliable since drops are random. Still, it’s a nice bonus if you’re already grinding for other materials.

Best Maps for Farming Scrap Metal

Not all maps are created equal when it comes to farming efficiency. Some have more destructible objects in easy-to-reach locations, making them ideal for quick farming runs. Here are a few standout choices:

City Streets – Open layout with plenty of cameras and loudspeakers.

Offices – More vertical but still packed with breakable objects.

Research & Development Lab – Features multiple Power Walls and security cameras.

If you’re purely focused on Scrap Metal, stick to maps where cameras and speakers are abundant and easy to spot. Memorize their locations to speed up future runs.