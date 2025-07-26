Devil’s Ruin is one of Destiny 2’s most unique Exotic sidearms, packing a punch with its dual firing modes—standard shots and a devastating Solar laser beam. Whether you’re a PvE enthusiast looking for a weapon that melts Champions or a PvP player wanting a versatile sidearm, Devil’s Ruin is worth adding to your arsenal. But how do you get it?

Originally introduced during the Season of Dawn, Devil’s Ruin was tied to a short quest involving the Sundial activity and a scavenger hunt in the Twilight Gap Crucible map. However, since the Sundial is no longer available, the only way to get Devil’s Ruin now is through the Monument to Lost Lights in the Tower.

Here’s how to claim it:

Visit the Monument to Lost Lights – Located in the Tower Courtyard near the Vault terminals, this kiosk houses several legacy Exotics. Navigate to the Shadowkeep Exotics Tab – Devil’s Ruin is listed under Year 3 Exotics. Purchase the Weapon – You’ll need: 1 Exotic Cipher

100,000 Glimmer

If you don’t have an Exotic Cipher, you can earn one by completing Xur’s Xenology quest (available every weekend). This requires finishing Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit matches with a performance grade of B or higher.

Why Devil’s Ruin Is Worth the Grind

This isn’t just another sidearm—it’s a hybrid weapon that functions like a mini trace rifle when you need it most. Here’s what makes it special:

1. Dual Firing Modes for Maximum Versatility

Standard Fire (Tap Trigger) – Fires quick, precise Solar shots ideal for close-range combat.

Charged Laser Beam (Hold Trigger) – Unleashes a high-powered Solar beam that staggers Unstoppable Champions and melts enemies.

The best part? The laser auto-reloads before firing, so you don’t need a full magazine to use it.

2. Solar Synergy for Endgame Builds

Devil’s Ruin pairs perfectly with Solar subclasses thanks to its Pyrogenesis perk, which scorches enemies on hit. This makes it a monster in:

Nightfalls (especially against Unstoppable Champions)

Legend/Master Lost Sectors

Solar-focused builds (works great with Radiant effects and Firesprite generation)

3. PvP Viability

While sidearms aren’t always meta in Crucible, Devil’s Ruin’s 0.60-second time-to-kill in standard mode and its surprise laser burst make it deadly in skilled hands. Pre-charging the beam behind cover and peeking for a quick kill is a nasty trick.

Devil’s Ruin Catalyst & Masterwork

To maximize its potential, you’ll want the Catalyst, which upgrades the weapon to Masterwork status. Here’s how to get it:

Defeat 700 enemies using Devil’s Ruin.

Catalyst Benefits: Faster reload speed Improved handling Smoother beam activation



While the Catalyst doesn’t boost damage directly, the improved fluidity makes the weapon feel much more responsive in high-pressure situations.

Best Builds for Devil’s Ruin

To get the most out of this Exotic, pair it with these setups:

PvE Solar Build (Champion Slayer)

Subclass: Solar (any class)

Armor Exotics: Starfire Protocol (Warlock) – Enhances ability regen with empowered weapon damage. Synthoceps (Titan) – Boosts melee and weapon damage when surrounded. Young Ahamkara’s Spine (Hunter) – Improves tripmine grenades for added Solar synergy.

Mods: Solar Weapon Surge – Boosts Solar weapon damage. Firesprite Generator – Enhances ability energy on Solar kills.



PvP Aggressive Playstyle