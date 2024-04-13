The popular augmented reality mobile game Pokémon GO gives users the chance to catch a variety of Pokémon from various generations. Shedinja, a rare Bug/Ghost-type Pokémon with an enigmatic and fascinating evolutionary history, is one of these monsters. We’ll explore the procedures required to get Shedinja in Pokémon GO in this guide.

KEYPOINT: Right now, trading with a person who already has a Pokemon Go account is the only way to bring Shedinja in.

Recognising Shedinja

Shedinja isn’t like other Pokémon. It’s an odd creature that, in some circumstances, emerges from Nincada. Wonder Guard, Shedinja’s defining feature that renders it impervious to all attacks save the most potent ones, gives it an intriguing challenge for trainers looking to add it to their collection.

Step 1: Take a Nincada Prisoner

You must first catch Nincada, Shedinja’s pre-evolution, in order to gain Shedinja. Nincada is a Pokémon of the Bug/Ground type that can be obtained in Pokémon GO through special events, research assignments, and the wild. Watch for Nincada spawns in forests, parks, and other natural areas.

Step 2: Develop Nincada into Ninjask

After capturing a Nincada, you must develop it into Ninjask, the Pokémon that is the sister of Shedinja. Nincada in Pokémon GO develops into Ninjask upon gathering 50 Nincada Candy. You can catch more Nincada, give Professor Willow duplicate Pokémon, or take part in special events that give Candy bonuses in order to gather Candy.

Step 3: How to Get Shedinja

In Pokémon GO, getting Shedinja requires a different procedure than regular Pokémon evolutions. If you have an empty place in your Pokémon storage, you will immediately get Shedinja when you evolve Nincada into Ninjask. This indicates that Shedinja is a bonus evolution that happens alongside Ninjask’s development, meaning you don’t need extra Candy or special items to achieve it.

Advice on How to Get Shedinja

Save up your Nincada Candy since you’ll need 50 of them to transform Nincada into Ninjask. To gather enough Candy for the evolution, keep capturing Nincada and moving duplicates.

Free Up Space for Pokémon Storage: Before evolving Nincada into Ninjask, make sure you have an empty place in your Pokémon storage so you can obtain Shedinja. By doing this, any possible problems with the evolution process are avoided.

Take Part in Activities: Keep an eye out for special Pokémon GO events that may feature increased Nincada spawns, Candy bonuses, or other incentives to help you obtain Shedinja more efficiently.

In conclusion, Shedinja is an intriguing addition to the collection of any Pokémon GO trainer, distinguished from other Pokémon by its distinct evolution path and distinctive ability. You can quickly add Shedinja to your Pokédex by following the instructions in this article and keeping a few pointers in mind. Trainers, happy hunting!