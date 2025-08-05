Want to get on the Shikai XP in Type Soul? Follow the guide to know all about the Shikai EXP and what function does it have in Type Soul. We shall see all the things that you need to know about it, along with the steps to get Shikai. So, let us begin.

What is the Shikai Exp in Type Soul?

Shikai EXP is a process of moving forward in Type Soul, a popular Roblox game, that allows a Soul Reaper to unlock their unique sword ability, or more popularly known as Shikai. It is often connected with the spiritual growth of a character, which is really important within the game. This is also a way to bond with their Zanpakuto, which is known as the soul-cutting sword. The gaming process involves meditating and more, the details of which we shall explore in the next sections. Earning enough Shikai EXP is the key to finally acquiring your sword and gaining access to its special powers, which are essential for combat and further progression in the game. If you have chosen to be a Soul Reaper in Type Soul, then this is something you absolutely have to do.

Steps to get your Shikai in Type Soul

Getting your hands on the Shikai is not the easiest. It takes battles, it takes finding and most of all, it takes time. So, be sure you know the steps when you step forward to get on the Shikai Exp. here is all you will be required to do.

Firstly, Reach Grade 2- First, you must work on accumulating XP by successfully completing missions and defeating Hollows to get promoted to Grade 2. This is the minimum requirement that you need to have if you are on Shikai Exp and want to get your Shikai.

Find an Open Area- Find a safe spot that is not close to the combat bubble. This ensures you won’t be interrupted during the process. It is a safe place, and you will find yourself protected there.

Focus and Meditate- After this, you need to sit down and press ‘M’ to begin meditating. Once you do so, you will be transported to your “inner world” to confront your spirit.

Defeat Your Inner Spirit- A boss battle will start against a version of yourself. It is so ironic, but you have to get through with it eventually. For better results, learn its attacks and use your best combat moves to defeat it .

Finally, unlock your Shikai- After you have successfully stood strong in the battle, you will awaken and be able to press ‘N’ to use your new Shikai abilities.

Pro Tips during Shikai Exp

Here are a few things that, if you remember, can help you on the journey.

Just stay alive. Stay safe and be alive; that is the priority.

Use a competitive weapon during the fight.

Train yourself to defeat the boss, and this will help you eventually.

Now you can get on the Shikai Exp and enjoy one of the best parts of Type Soul.