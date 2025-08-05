Tesla has long held the crown for electric vehicle (EV) brand loyalty in the United States, thanks to its cutting-edge technology, minimalist design, and eco-conscious appeal. But new data reveals a dramatic and unprecedented shift in that loyalty, with many customers now abandoning the brand. The catalyst? CEO Elon Musk’s foray into partisan politics specifically, his public endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

According to exclusive data from S&P Global Mobility, Tesla’s customer loyalty peaked in June 2024, when an impressive 73% of Tesla-owning households buying a new car chose to stay within the Tesla brand. That made Tesla the most loyal brand in the automotive industry.

But by July 2024, the loyalty rate began a rapid descent corresponding exactly with Musk’s endorsement of Trump, just days after a failed assassination attempt on the then-Republican nominee. By March 2025, Tesla’s loyalty had cratered to 49.9%, slightly below the industry average.

As of May 2025, the loyalty rate recovered modestly to 57.4%, putting Tesla on par with Toyota, but still behind Chevrolet and Ford.

Political Fallout Among Eco-Conscious Buyers

Experts and analysts widely attribute this loyalty nosedive to Musk’s increasing political activism, particularly his alignment with Trump and conservative policies. The traditionally liberal, eco-focused Tesla customer base has appeared less willing to support a company whose CEO has taken such a vocal stance in right-wing politics.

Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar, explains, “If Tesla buyers have Democratic leanings, then perhaps they now consider other brands in addition to Tesla.”

Further compounding the problem is Musk’s involvement in federal government restructuring. In January 2025, Musk launched the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump’s proposed budget, resulting in the firing of thousands of federal workers, a move widely criticized by progressive and moderate circles.

Brand Damage Exacerbated by Stale Lineup

Politics alone may not account for Tesla’s brand erosion. The company’s aging product line and increasing competition from legacy and startup automakers are further denting Tesla’s appeal. Aside from the Cybertruck, which has received a lukewarm reception, Tesla has not introduced a new mass-market model since 2020.

On an April earnings call, Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja cited the impact of “vandalism and unwarranted hostility” toward the Tesla brand. He also acknowledged several weeks of lost production during factory retooling for the refreshed Model Y.

Still, Musk appeared undeterred. “Absent macro issues, we don’t see any reduction in demand,” he said on the same call. However, S&P data tells a different story.

Sales Are Sliding Worldwide

Tesla remains the U.S. EV market leader, but its position is slipping. Sales in the United States declined 8% during the first five months of 2025, while in Europe, sales plummeted 33% over the first half of the year. European buyers, particularly sensitive to political and social issues, have reacted more strongly to Musk’s controversial stances.

Garrett Nelson, a Tesla analyst at CFRA Research, notes, “The timing of Musk’s political involvement was very bad for Tesla. It came just as Chinese EV makers and legacy automakers started gaining momentum.”

Tesla’s fall from grace is also evident in S&P’s household migration data, a tool that shows how many customers a brand gains or loses. For four years prior to July 2024, Tesla gained nearly five new households for every one it lost, a phenomenal figure in the auto industry. The closest competitor was Genesis, at 2.8.

But since February 2025, Tesla has been gaining fewer than two new households for every one it loses, its lowest inflow rate ever. Brands now attracting more former Tesla customers than they lose to Tesla include Rivian, Polestar, Porsche, and Cadillac.

Despite these warning signs, not all investors are concerned. Brian Mulberry, portfolio manager at Tesla investor Zacks Investment Management, believes the brand is shifting to a different game altogether.

Mulberry points to Tesla’s recent robotaxi pilot in Austin, where select fans were given rides in autonomous vehicles. He argues that if Tesla can successfully license its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology or transition to a robotaxi-first model, the company may no longer need to rely on vehicle sales at all.

“If robotaxis become viable,” Mulberry said, “there’s a case to be made that Tesla doesn’t need to sell cars and trucks anymore.”

The collapse in brand loyalty paints a picture of a company at a crossroads. Tesla must now navigate an increasingly competitive EV landscape, recover its damaged public image, and convince consumers that its innovation is worth sticking with despite the controversies surrounding its CEO.

Customer loyalty has long been the bedrock of Tesla’s success. Losing that trust so swiftly and perhaps permanently could be one of the company’s biggest challenges to date.