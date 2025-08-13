Do you want to get your hands on the Shiny Enamorous in Pokémon Legends? Follow the guide to know all about it, along with the steps that can help you acquire it. We shall also discuss the things you need to avoid, if any. So, let us begin.

About Shiny Enamorous in Pokémon Legends

It is not entirely a different Pokémon but a special version of the Legendary Pokémon Enamorus, although you can’t find it the regular way in the game. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Enamorus is “shiny locked,” which means its shiny form will not be visibly available to you, irrespective of how many times you try to catch it. To get a shiny Enamorus, you must complete the entire Hisui Pokédex within the Pokémon HOME app. It takes time, but it is going to be amazing! Once you’ve transferred a Pokémon of every species from Legends: Arceus to HOME, you’ll get the shiny Enamorus as a special gift to your account.

Steps to get Shiny Enamorous

If you want to get Shiny Enamorous in Pokémon Legends, then these are the steps that you are required to follow.

Complete the Hisui Pokédex within the game

As the first thing, you need to catch and register every single Pokémon species in your game – Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokédex. This includes all the starters, legendaries, and even mythical Pokémon like Darkrai and Shaymin if you can.

Transfer all Pokémon to the HOME app

Once your game Pokédex is completed, transfer at least one of every species to your Pokémon HOME account. This is necessary; without it, you cannot unlock Shiny Enamorous. This will complete the Hisui Pokédex within the Pokémon HOME app.

Finally, Claim your Mystery Gift

As soon as your Hisui Pokédex is marked as complete in the HOME app, you will receive a shiny Enamorus as a one-time Mystery Gift. Once you get it, it also becomes transferable in compatible games.

These are the steps that you can follow to get Shiny Enamorous in Pokémon Legends.

Pokémon similar to Shiny Enamorous

If you’re looking for Pokémon similar to Shiny Enamorus, there will be many choices that you can scroll through. You’ll want to focus on the other members of its legendary group, the Forces of Nature, which are Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. Just like Enamorus, these three Pokémon have two different forms – an Incarnate Forme and a Therian Forme. Both of these forms have a charm of their own and are great. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you have to find and catch all three of them as part of a post-game quest or challenge.

The Incarnate Forms of these Pokémon can be found in the wild, while their Therian Formes are unlocked by using the special “Reveal Glass” item on them. This should be a familiar phenomenon to you now that we have also discussed the example of Shiny Enamorous. But remember that the Shiny versions of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus can be hunted within the game, unlike Enamorus.