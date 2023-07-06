How To Get Shiny Mew in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO has taken the world by storm, captivating trainers with its immersive augmented reality experience. Among the most coveted Pokémon in the game is the elusive Shiny Mew, a rare variant of the iconic Mythical Pokémon. In this guide, we will explore the methods and strategies that can increase your chances of encountering and capturing this elusive treasure in Pokémon GO.

Understand Shiny Pokémon Mechanics:

Shiny Pokémon are extremely rare versions of regular Pokémon, featuring different color schemes. These unique variations are highly sought after by trainers for their exclusivity. To increase your chances of obtaining a Shiny Mew, it’s crucial to comprehend the mechanics behind Shiny Pokémon encounters in Pokémon GO.

Participate in Special Events:

Niantic, the developers of Pokémon GO, frequently host special events where the likelihood of encountering Shiny Pokémon is boosted. Keep an eye out for these events, as they often provide unique opportunities to catch rare and shiny Pokémon, including Mew. Events such as Community Days, Raid Days, and GO Festivals are known to increase Shiny Pokémon spawns, making them ideal for your quest to capture a Shiny Mew.

Utilize Field Research Tasks:

Field Research Tasks are quests assigned to trainers by PokéStops. Completing these tasks rewards players with various items, including encounters with rare Pokémon. While Shiny Mew may not be a guaranteed encounter through Field Research, certain tasks have a chance to yield mythical or legendary Pokémon encounters. Stay active in completing these tasks, as they can provide you with an opportunity to encounter Mew or potentially a Shiny variant.

Pursue Special Research:

Niantic occasionally introduces Special Research quests centered around Mythical Pokémon. These questlines often involve multiple stages, each presenting unique challenges. Completing these Special Research quests not only provides an engaging storyline but also offers a chance to encounter Mew. While Shiny Mew may not be guaranteed through these quests, the rewards and excitement of progressing through the story make them worthwhile endeavors.

Engage in Raid Battles:

Raid Battles are cooperative multiplayer battles against powerful Pokémon that appear at Gyms. Legendary and Mythical Pokémon frequently make appearances as Raid Bosses, including Mew. By participating in Raid Battles, you increase your chances of encountering Mew and possibly encountering its Shiny form. Coordinate with fellow trainers and keep an eye on local Raid Battle groups or online communities to maximize your chances of participating in raids that feature Mew.

Visit Special Locations:

Certain locations within Pokémon GO’s game world have been known to harbor increased Pokémon spawns or specific types of Pokémon. Stay informed about Pokémon nests, which are specific areas where Pokémon of a particular species spawn more frequently. While Shiny Mew itself is not tied to a specific location, being aware of high-density spawn areas can increase your chances of finding a regular Mew, which may eventually lead to encountering a Shiny Mew.

Employ the “Raid Hour” Strategy:

Niantic occasionally hosts “Raid Hour” events, where raids are significantly increased in frequency during a specific time period. Participating in Raid Hours can significantly enhance your chances of encountering Mew and potentially its Shiny form. Check the Pokémon GO app or official website for announcements regarding upcoming Raid Hour events in your area.

Conclusion:

The journey to obtaining a Shiny Mew in Pokémon GO is a thrilling and challenging one. By staying informed about events, engaging in Raid Battles, completing Field Research tasks, pursuing Special Research quests, and utilizing specific strategies, you can increase your chances of encountering this rare and prized Pokémon variant. Remember, patience and persistence are key attributes for any dedicated Pokémon trainer. Good luck in your quest to obtain the majestic Shiny Mew and may your Pokémon GO adventures be filled with excitement and success!

