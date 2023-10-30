How To Get Shiny Spritomb in Pokemon GO

Spiritomb, the rare ghost-type pokemon, made its debut in Pokémon GO back in 2018. Since then, Spiritombs have made appearances in various events and community days. Although they’re not the easiest Pokémon to come by, there are strategies you can employ to increase your chances of encountering one, especially a Shiny Spiritomb. In fact, the odds of encountering a Shiny Spiritomb are approximately 1 in 64 encounters. But here’s the catch, you can only obtain Spiritomb through research tasks, making your encounter entirely dependent on luck. Fortunately, with the recent Spiritomb Limited Research event in Pokémon GO, your odds of catching a Shiny Spiritomb have never been better.

With the start of Pokémon GO’s Halloween 2023 event, Spiritomb has once again become available for aspiring trainers. Typically, Spiritomb is only obtainable once a year, making the Spiritomb Halloween 2023 Quest line a rare and exciting opportunity that you shouldn’t miss.

Halloween 2023 Event

The Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon GO has brought an array of spooky content for players to relish. Currently, the second part of the festivities is underway, with the event scheduled to conclude on October 31, 2023. During this event, you can not only capture a Shiny Zorua in the wild for the very first time, but you can also encounter Pikachu and Gengar wearing their Tricks & Treats costumes. Additionally, the Spiritomb Timed Research quest is available, offering a chance to encounter the enigmatic Ghost/Dark-type Pokémon.

Obtaining Spiritomb in Pokémon GO

To obtain Spiritomb during the Halloween 2023 event, you must complete the entire Spiritomb Timed Research quest. This quest is a special event-exclusive feature for Pokémon GO’s Halloween celebration and is available until October 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

The tasks involved in this quest are straightforward but may require some dedication. You will need to achieve 108 Nice Throws and 108 Curveball Throws while also spinning 10 PokeStops or Gyms. Successfully completing these tasks will grant you an encounter with Spiritomb.

If you happen to miss out on the Spiritomb Timed Research quest, you may have to wait until the next Halloween event to try and catch this elusive Pokémon.

Shiny Spiritomb in Pokémon GO

Shiny Spiritomb, the alternate form of Spiritomb, has been available in Pokémon GO since 2020. What’s exciting for Shiny hunters is that Spiritomb’s Shiny rate remains permanently boosted all year round. This means you have a chance to encounter a Shiny Spiritomb once in every 64 encounters, provided you engage in research tasks. As with the standard Spiritomb, your luck plays a crucial role in encountering this rare variant.

The Shiny Spiritomb research event for 2023 commenced on October 19, 2023, at 10 AM local time and is set to run until October 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time. During this time frame, you can actively participate in this limited research event, increasing your chances of encountering a Shiny Spiritomb.

Now that we’ve covered how to encounter Spiritomb, let’s discuss the rewards you can expect during the Spiritomb Limited Research event in Pokémon GO.

Rewards in the Spiritomb Limited Research

Completing the Spiritomb Timed Research tasks mentioned earlier comes with its own set of rewards:

An encounter with Spiritomb 108 XP Stardust x108

These rewards are certainly enticing, but the real prize is the opportunity to encounter Spiritomb. While the other rewards are great, Spiritomb is the star of the show during this limited research event.

Boosting Your Shiny Encounter Chances

If you’re determined to increase your chances of encountering a Shiny Spiritomb, there are a few strategies you can employ. Shiny encounters in Pokémon GO are influenced by spawn rates and individual Shiny possibilities. To improve your odds, you can focus on high spawn rates by making use of in-game items.

1. Pokémon GO Lure Modules and Incense: These items can effectively increase the spawn rate at specific locations. By deploying Lure Modules or using Incense, you can attract more Pokémon to your vicinity, increasing the likelihood of encountering Spiritomb.

2. Weather Boost Feature: Pokémon GO has a Weather Boost Feature that enhances the spawn rate of specific Pokémon types during particular weather conditions. By attaching a Lure Module to a Gym and benefiting from favorable weather conditions, you can further improve your chances of encountering Spiritomb and other desirable Pokémon.