Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have an exciting opportunity to add a rare Shiny Wo-Chien to their collection. This legendary Grass/Dark-type Pokémon is part of the Treasures of Ruin, and thanks to a special event, trainers worldwide can claim this exclusive shiny variant. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on this elusive creature, you’re in the right place. This guide covers everything you need to know—from the event details to the step-by-step process of claiming your Shiny Wo-Chien.

Wo-Chien is one of the four Treasures of Ruin, a group of legendary Pokémon inspired by ancient Chinese mythology. Its Shiny form swaps its usual dark green and black color scheme for a striking golden and deep purple appearance, making it a must-have for collectors and competitive players alike.

Originally, trainers could encounter Shiny Wo-Chien in a limited-time Tera Raid event. However, unlike typical raids, players couldn’t catch it directly after defeating it. Instead, the Pokémon fled, leaving behind valuable rewards. The real prize? A global challenge where players had to collectively defeat Shiny Wo-Chien over a million times to unlock a free Mystery Gift distribution.

The Shiny Wo-Chien Mystery Gift Event

Good news—the hard work paid off! Thanks to the efforts of millions of trainers, the Shiny Wo-Chien Mystery Gift is now available. Here’s what you need to know:

Distribution Period

Start Date: August 8, 2025 (00:00 UTC)

End Date: September 30, 2025 (23:59 UTC)

This means you have plenty of time to claim your Shiny Wo-Chien, but don’t wait too long—once the event ends, this opportunity will disappear.

How to Claim Your Shiny Wo-Chien

Claiming your Shiny Wo-Chien is simple and doesn’t require a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Just follow these steps:

Open the Menu – Press the X button in-game. Select Poké Portal – Navigate to this option from the menu. Choose Mystery Gift – It’s the bottom-most option. Select “Get via Internet” – This connects to the distribution server. Download the Gift – Look for the Shiny Wo-Chien reward and confirm to receive it.

Once claimed, the Pokémon will appear in your party if you have space, or it’ll be sent directly to your boxes.

Shiny Wo-Chien’s Stats and Moves

This isn’t just any Wo-Chien—it comes with optimized stats, a beneficial nature, and a powerful moveset:

Level: 75

75 Poké Ball: Cherish Ball (proof of its event status)

Cherish Ball (proof of its event status) Ability: Tablets of Ruin (reduces opponents’ physical attack power)

Tablets of Ruin (reduces opponents’ physical attack power) Nature: Calm (boosts Special Defense while lowering Attack)

Calm (boosts Special Defense while lowering Attack) Perfect IVs: HP, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed

Moveset:
Giga Drain (Grass, recovers HP)
Dark Pulse (Dark, may cause flinching)
Snarl (Dark, lowers opponent's Special Attack)
Pollen Puff (Bug, heals allies in doubles)



With these stats, Shiny Wo-Chien is ready for competitive battles right out of the box.

How the Community Unlocked Shiny Wo-Chien

Originally, Shiny Wo-Chien appeared in five-star Tera Raids from July 22 to August 3, 2025. The catch? Players couldn’t keep it after winning—instead, the goal was to defeat it collectively one million times worldwide.

The Pokémon community smashed this goal, reaching over 3.5 million victories well before the deadline. This overwhelming success triggered the Mystery Gift distribution, allowing everyone—even those who didn’t participate in raids—to claim Shiny Wo-Chien for free.

Why This Event Was Special

Collaborative Effort – Unlike solo challenges, this required global teamwork.

– Unlike solo challenges, this required global teamwork. Rewards for Participation – Even before the Mystery Gift, raiders earned Herba Mystica, EXP Candies, and Tera Shards.

– Even before the Mystery Gift, raiders earned Herba Mystica, EXP Candies, and Tera Shards. Accessible for All – Since it was a five-star raid (not seven-star), more trainers could contribute.

Missed the Raid? No Problem!

If you didn’t join the Tera Raid battles, don’t worry—you can still get Shiny Wo-Chien as long as you claim it before September 30, 2025. The only requirement is owning Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and following the Mystery Gift steps mentioned earlier.

Tips for Using Shiny Wo-Chien in Battles

Now that you have this powerful Pokémon, how do you make the most of it? Here are some battle tips:

Defensive Powerhouse – With high Special Defense and the Calm nature, Wo-Chien excels at soaking up special attacks.

– With high Special Defense and the Calm nature, Wo-Chien excels at soaking up special attacks. Disrupt Opponents – Snarl weakens enemy Special Attackers, while Dark Pulse can flinch foes.

– Snarl weakens enemy Special Attackers, while Dark Pulse can flinch foes. Sustain with Giga Drain – This move deals damage while healing, making Wo-Chien hard to take down.

– This move deals damage while healing, making Wo-Chien hard to take down. Great for Doubles – Pollen Puff can heal allies, adding support utility.

Pair it with physical tanks to cover its weaker Defense, or use it as a bulky special wall in ranked battles.

Will Shiny Wo-Chien Return in the Future?

While this is the first time Shiny Wo-Chien has been distributed, Pokémon events often repeat. If you miss this giveaway, keep an eye on official announcements—it might come back in future raids or promotions.