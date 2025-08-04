Swirlix, the adorable Cotton Candy Pokémon from the Kalos region, is a fan favorite in Pokémon GO. With its fluffy, pastel-colored fur and sweet-themed design, it’s no wonder trainers are eager to add both Swirlix and its evolution, Slurpuff, to their collections. However, evolving Swirlix isn’t as simple as just collecting candy—it requires a bit of extra effort. If you’re wondering how to turn your Swirlix into a Slurpuff, this guide breaks down everything you need to know in an easy-to-follow way.

Before diving into the evolution process, let’s get to know Swirlix a little better. This pure Fairy-type Pokémon loves sweets so much that its body is as sticky as cotton candy. In Pokémon GO, Swirlix was introduced alongside other Kalos-region Pokémon and has since become a sought-after creature, especially during special events where its shiny variant appears.

Evolving Swirlix into Slurpuff isn’t your typical candy-and-tap evolution. Instead, Niantic has added a unique mechanic that makes the process a bit more interactive. You’ll need to combine candy collection with the Buddy System, making it a fun little challenge for trainers.

Step-by-Step Guide to Evolving Swirlix

1. Collect Enough Swirlix Candy

First things first—you’ll need 50 Swirlix Candy to initiate the evolution. The easiest way to gather candy is by catching as many Swirlix as possible. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a bunch during events like the Delightful Days Sweet Swarm, where Swirlix spawns are boosted.

Other ways to farm candy include:

Transferring duplicate Swirlix to Professor Willow (each transfer gives one candy).

Walking with Swirlix as your Buddy —it earns one candy every 3 km.

Using Pinap Berries when catching Swirlix to double your candy rewards.

2. Set Swirlix as Your Buddy

Unlike some Pokémon that evolve just by candy, Swirlix requires you to interact with it through the Buddy System. Here’s how to do it:

Open your Pokémon collection and select Swirlix.

Tap the Buddy button to assign it as your active buddy.

Once Swirlix is your buddy, you’ll need to feed it treats—which brings us to the next step.

3. Feed Swirlix 25 Treats

This is where things get a little different. To evolve Swirlix, you must feed it 25 treats while it’s your buddy. These treats can be any berries (Razz, Nanab, or Pinap) or even Poffins.

A common misconception is that you can only feed your buddy three times a day—but that’s not true! Even if Swirlix’s hunger meter is full, you can keep feeding it berries until you hit the 25-treat requirement. Just keep tapping the berry icon until you’ve met the quota.

4. Hit the Evolve Button

Once you’ve gathered 50 Swirlix Candy and fed it 25 treats, the Evolve button on Swirlix’s profile will light up. Tap it, and voilà—your Swirlix will transform into the elegant Slurpuff!

Pro Tip: If you’ve caught a Shiny Swirlix, the same rules apply. Evolving it will give you a Shiny Slurpuff, a rare and dazzling variant perfect for showing off.

Best Time to Evolve Swirlix

While you can evolve Swirlix anytime, certain events make the process easier. For example:

Increased Spawns: During events like Sweet Swarm or Psychic Spectacular , Swirlix appears more frequently in the wild, making candy farming quicker.

Research Rewards: Completing Field Research tasks sometimes rewards Swirlix encounters, giving you extra chances to catch it.

Lure Modules: Using a Lure Module during Swirlix-boosted events attracts more of them to PokéStops.

If you’re patient, waiting for one of these events can save you a lot of time and effort.