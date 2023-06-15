How To Get Shockwave Aspect in Diablo 4

For aspiring Druids in Diablo 4, the quest to obtain the coveted Shockwave Aspect is both a challenging and rewarding journey. This guide aims to provide methods and strategies to help players acquire this highly sought-after Aspect. With a combination of luck and perseverance, the Shockwave Aspect can be yours.

Legendary Aspects and their Acquisition

In Diablo 4, players can obtain Legendary Aspects through two primary methods. The first method guarantees drops from dungeons, while the second method relies solely on chance and random drops. Unfortunately, the Shockwave Aspect falls into the latter category, making it a daunting task to acquire.

The Role of Luck

To obtain the Shockwave Aspect, players must rely on drops already applied to a piece of gear. However, there are no guarantees that the desired Aspect will be found. This reliance on luck can make the process frustrating and time-consuming. Various methods can be attempted, such as focusing on killing Elites, raiding dungeons, and continuous exploration. Patience is key as players wait for the Shockwave Aspect to finally manifest.

Exploring an Alternative Avenue

Fortunately, there is an alternative approach for those in possession of Murmuring Obols and vital knowledge about the Shockwave Aspect. The Purveyor of Curiosities offers an opportunity to test luck and provides a refreshing change of pace from other methods.

Farming for the Shockwave Aspect

To farm for the Shockwave Aspect through the Purveyor of Curiosities, locate the vendor in major towns. On the map, the vendor is represented by a money bag icon adorned with a dollar sign. The vendor presents various types of gear, each requiring a specific number of Murmuring Obols. These obols can be obtained by completing World and Area events.

When purchasing gear from the vendor, players will receive a piece suitable for their class. However, the stats, rarity, and Aspects will vary. To maximize the chances of obtaining the Shockwave Aspect, it is crucial to understand which gear it can be found on. As an offensive Aspect, it is more likely to be found on amulets, gloves, weapons, and rings.

At the Purveyor of Curiosities, amulets and rings cost 60 Murmuring Obols, weapons cost 50 Murmuring Obols, and gloves cost 40. Druids seeking the Shockwave Aspect are recommended to focus on purchasing gloves as they offer the most affordable option. By investing in gloves, players can acquire a greater number of items without depleting their resources. Through this method, a mix of ordinary, rare, and Legendary gloves will be obtained, with hopes of obtaining one that possesses the coveted Shockwave Aspect.

Persistence Pays Off

If initial attempts do not yield the desired results, continue farming for more Murmuring Obols and try again. Based on personal experience, it took approximately 3,000 Murmuring Obols to obtain an item that cost 40. This translates to around 75 purchases from the Purveyor of Curiosities to acquire a single Aspect. However, it is essential to note that the number of attempts required can vary significantly depending on luck. Unfortunately, luck was not on my side during my pursuit.

Extracting and Imprinting the Shockwave Aspect

The process of obtaining the Shockwave Aspect can be laborious and time-consuming. Parting with a valuable low-level item can be difficult once players reach higher levels. However, there is a way to retain the Aspect, albeit at the cost of gold and sacrificing the item itself.

To extract the Shockwave Aspect from an item, players must seek out an Occultist. The Occultist’s icon can be identified by three circles and a triangle. Engage in conversation with the Occultist and navigate to the “Extract Aspect” tab. Follow these steps:

Select the Legendary item to be destroyed. Place the Legendary item containing the Shockwave Aspect in the designated box. Preview the Shockwave Aspect in the corresponding box. If ready to sacrifice the Legendary item to extract the Shockwave Aspect, select “Extract Aspect.”

By following these steps, the Legendary item will be destroyed, but the Shockwave Aspect will be successfully extracted. This Aspect can then be applied to another item.

To apply the extracted Shockwave Aspect to another item, visit the Occultist once again. Ensure that the “Imprint Aspect” tab is selected and proceed as follows:

Select the Legendary gear from the inventory to which the Shockwave Aspect will be applied. Choose the Shockwave Aspect from the inventory. Verify that the preview section displays the desired outcome. Ensure sufficient gold and Veiled Crystal, a crucial material for upgrades and imprinting. Select “Imprint Aspect” to complete the process, resulting in the desired item possessing the coveted Shockwave Aspect.

It is crucial to exercise caution and carefully consider the decision to imprint the Shockwave Aspect onto another item, as it will replace the existing Legendary Aspect. Choose wisely.

Conclusion

Acquiring the Shockwave Aspect in Diablo 4 requires patience, perseverance, and a touch of luck. Whether through drops, exploring the Purveyor of Curiosities, or extracting the Aspect from an item, players must endure a challenging journey. The Shockwave Aspect can be a game-changer for Druids, providing significant benefits to their gameplay experience. Stay determined, and may fortune smile upon you as you embark on this exciting endeavor in Diablo 4.