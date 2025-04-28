In the vast and immersive world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Skooma stands out as a notorious and sought-after substance. This illicit concoction, derived from Moon Sugar and Nightshade, offers temporary boosts to strength and speed but comes with detrimental effects on intelligence and agility. For players aiming to role-play as characters entangled in the darker aspects of Tamriel’s society, acquiring Skooma can add depth and realism to their experience.

Consuming Skooma grants a significant increase of 60 points to both strength and speed for 20 seconds. However, this surge comes at a cost: a 60-point drain to agility and a permanent 2-point damage to intelligence. While the agility drain is temporary, the intelligence damage persists until remedied. Players can restore their intelligence by praying at chapels or using specific restoration potions.

Where to Find Skooma in Cyrodiil

1. Bravil’s Skooma Den

Located above Carandial’s house in Bravil, the Skooma Den is a haven for addicts and a treasure trove for players seeking the substance. Inside, several residents carry multiple bottles of Skooma, which can be pickpocketed. Notably, characters like Reistr the Rotted and J’zin-Dar have low responsibility levels, meaning they won’t report thefts. However, be cautious around Roxanne Brigette, who will alert authorities if she catches you.

2. Shady Sam

Just outside the Imperial City’s walls, near the stables, players can find Shady Sam, a clandestine merchant dealing in illicit goods, including Skooma. He offers a consistent supply, making him a reliable source for those in need.

3. Nordinor in Bravil

Operating between The Fair Deal and Silverhome on the Water, Nordinor sells Skooma during the early morning hours, typically from midnight to 4 a.m. He maintains a stock of five bottles, replenished regularly, ensuring a steady supply for interested buyers.

4. Imperial City Watch Tower

In the Imperial City, the Southwest Watch Tower hides a secret stash. By sneaking into the basement, players can discover two bottles of Skooma placed on a table, offering a discreet acquisition method.

5. Cheydinhal’s Smuggling Ring

Cheydinhal harbors a Skooma smuggling operation led by Dulfish gro-Orum. By investigating the activities of Oghash gra-Magul, who transports Skooma from the Imperial City’s Waterfront to a hidden location near Walker Camp, players can intercept shipments and claim the contraband for themselves.

6. Trenus Duronius’s Residence

In the Temple District of the Imperial City, Trenus Duronius’s home contains five chests, each holding bottles of Skooma. Accessing these requires stealth and lockpicking skills, but the reward is substantial for those willing to take the risk.

Tips for Acquiring Skooma