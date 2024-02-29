Crafting ammunition for the Slingbow is a crucial step for survival in Nightingale, an indie crafting sensation set in the enchanting realm of the Faewilds. In this vast and challenging landscape, equipped with the right weaponry is essential for navigating the various biomes and overcoming the trials that await. While melee weapons offer solid protection, having a reliable ranged option is equally important, and the Slingbow is often the first choice for many players. However, understanding how to obtain Slingbow ammunition is vital for maximizing its effectiveness.

How to Acquire Slingbow Ammo in Nightingale

Contrary to what some players might expect, the Slingbow does not utilize arrows as its projectile. Instead, players must craft Rock Marbles to fuel the weapon’s ranged capabilities. To craft Rock Marbles, you’ll first need to construct a Simple Workbench at your home base. Gathering the necessary materials for the workbench is relatively straightforward:

Collect 10 Wood Bundles

Gather 4 Plant Fibers

These materials are abundant in most biomes and can be obtained from various sources. Plant Fibers can be harvested from small bushes scattered throughout the environment, while Wood Bundles can be acquired by felling trees or collecting fallen logs with an axe.

Once you’ve constructed the Simple Workbench, crafting Rock Marbles becomes a simple process. The recipe requires only 6 Rocks, which are easily identifiable as small clusters of stones commonly found in rocky areas. To craft Rock Marbles:

Place 6 Rocks into the designated slot for the Rock Marble recipe on the Simple Workbench. Press the Craft button (usually assigned to the “R” key) or click on the Craft option in the menu.

For every 6 Rocks provided, you’ll receive 20 Rock Marbles, ensuring an ample supply for your Slingbow.

Using the Slingbow in Nightingale

Once you’ve crafted your Rock Marbles, it’s time to equip them to your Slingbow for combat. Follow these simple steps to assign ammunition to your on-hand inventory:

Open your Inventory by pressing the “I” key. Locate your Rock Marble stash. Drag the stash to either the 9 or 0 slot in your inventory. Exit your inventory to complete the assignment.

With your Slingbow loaded and ready, you can reload it at any time by pressing the “R” key. To utilize the Slingbow in combat:

Hold down the right mouse button to aim at your target. Click the left mouse button to fire the Slingbow at the target.

