The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth playthrough can be an exhilarating journey, filled with captivating storylines and thrilling gameplay moments. One such moment occurs during the Nibelheim incident, a pivotal event in the game’s narrative that sets the stage for the adventure that unfolds. While experiencing this segment is integral to understanding the game’s plot, some players may seek to expedite their playthrough by skipping this portion. In this guide, we’ll delve into the intricacies of bypassing the Nibelheim chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, offering a step-by-step walkthrough to streamline your gaming experience.

The Nibelheim incident holds significant narrative weight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, serving as a crucial backstory element that shapes the trajectory of the game’s plot. Players are thrust into a playable flashback, reliving the harrowing events that transpired in the small village ravaged by Sephiroth’s destructive fury. Despite the gravity of the situation, the Nibelheim segment injects a sense of excitement and intrigue into the gameplay, making it a memorable and engaging section for players to explore.

The Demo Experience

For those who have already delved into the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo, the Nibelheim segment may feel familiar. This portion serves as the main playable section of the demo, offering players a glimpse into the game’s mechanics and narrative. However, if you’ve completed the demo and are transitioning to the full game, you’ll be pleased to know that you have the option to skip the Nibelheim flashback, avoiding the need to replay it.

How to Skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Skipping the Nibelheim chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth requires a strategic approach, ensuring that you navigate the game’s menu and progression system effectively. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you bypass this segment seamlessly:

Claim Save Data Bonuses : Before initiating a new game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, ensure that you claim your save data bonuses from the main menu. This step is crucial for accessing certain features and rewards within the game. Complete Nibelheim Demo : To skip the Nibelheim segment in the main game, you must have finished the corresponding part of the demo. Although other rewards are available from the demo, completing the Nibelheim section is essential for unlocking the skip option in the full game. Navigate Through the Prologue : Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth kicks off with an opening prologue that sets the stage for the adventure ahead. After this initial segment, you’ll reach the point where Cloud begins recounting the events of the Nibelheim incident. Trigger Skip Option : As Cloud delves into the Nibelheim flashback, you may experience a sense of déjà vu if you’ve played the demo. To skip any familiar scenes, hold down the triangle button or access the menu and select the skip option. This allows you to bypass cutscenes and expedite your progress through the narrative. Progress Slightly : While you won’t be able to skip the entire flashback immediately, continue progressing through the story once you reach Nibelheim. This involves completing specific actions, such as climbing the water tower, visiting Tifa’s house, checking in with your mom, and resting at the hotel. Prompt to Skip Forward : After meeting with Tifa in the past, a prompt will appear, offering the option to skip forward to the village. Selecting this option enables you to bypass the mako reactor investigation, significantly reducing your playtime without impacting gameplay or story progression.

By following these steps, you can efficiently skip the Nibelheim chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, streamlining your gaming experience and focusing on the aspects of the game that resonate most with you.

While the Nibelheim incident is a vital component of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s narrative, some players may opt to skip this segment to expedite their playthrough. By adhering to the steps outlined in this guide, you can effortlessly bypass the Nibelheim chapter, ensuring a smoother and more efficient gaming experience. Whether you choose to immerse yourself in every aspect of the game’s story or prefer to streamline your journey, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers a wealth of opportunities for players to enjoy.