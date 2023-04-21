How To Get Snapchat AI on Android

Snapchat users can now access the My AI chatbot, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, for free, following its initial trial period with Snapchat+ subscribers. The expansion of My AI was announced at Snap’s annual Partner Summit in April 2023 and started rolling out immediately after. This chatbot is highly customizable, allowing users to give it a unique name and choose a custom wallpaper for their chat, making it a personalised experience.

Previously, My AI was only available to Snapchat+ subscribers, who paid a monthly subscription fee of $3.99. However, now all Snapchat users can access this feature, as it is turned on by default once the app is updated. Users will receive an introductory message from the chatbot, and from there, they can find the conversation on the Chat screen, which can be accessed by swiping from the Camera screen. My AI has a wide range of skills, including recommending birthday gift ideas, planning hiking trips for the weekends, suggesting recipes for dinner, writing poems, and more, making it a versatile chatbot for various needs.

Despite the availability of My AI to all Snapchat users, some users may encounter issues with the chatbot not working. If this happens, there are a few troubleshooting steps that can be taken. Firstly, users should make sure to update the Snapchat app from the Play Store or the App Store, as the latest version may have bug fixes and improvements that can resolve the issue. If the chatbot is still unavailable after the update, a simple software glitch may be the cause, and a restart of the app can often fix this. Users can clear the app from their memory and launch it again to see if My AI becomes available.

If restarting the app does not work, clearing out the app cache may help. The process for clearing the cache may vary depending on whether the user is using an iPhone or an Android device. On an iPhone, users can go to device settings, select ‘Snapchat,’ and hit ‘Clear Cache.’ Afterward, they can restart the app to check if My AI is now accessible. On Android, users can long-press on the Snapchat app icon on the home screen or app drawer, and then tap on the ‘i’ in the pop-up menu. From there, they can go to ‘Storage & cache’ or a similar option, and then select ‘Clear cache’ on the next page. Restarting the app after clearing the cache may resolve the issue.

If none of the above solutions work, users can contact Snapchat support for assistance or simply wait patiently, as the feature may be rolling out slowly for some users. Snapchat acknowledges that “My AI and new My AI features are rolling out slowly and may not be available to you just yet.” In most cases, the troubleshooting tips mentioned above should help users resolve any issues they encounter with the new Snapchat feature.

In conclusion, Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, is now available to all users after its initial trial period with Snapchat+ subscribers. This chatbot offers a personalised experience, as users can give it a unique name and choose a custom wallpaper for their chat. However, some users may encounter issues with My AI not working, but there are troubleshooting steps that can be taken, such as updating the app, restarting the app, or clearing the app cache. If these solutions do not work, users can contact Snapchat support for assistance. Overall, My AI is a versatile and convenient feature that can enhance the Snapchat experience for users, and with the availability of troubleshooting options, users can easily resolve any issues they may encounter.

