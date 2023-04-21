How To Play co-op in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2, the popular action role-playing game, offers an exciting co-op multiplayer mode that allows players to team up with friends and battle zombies together. However, unlocking the co-op feature in Dead Island 2 requires players to complete a certain part of the main story first. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to play co-op in Dead Island 2 and highlight some important details you need to be aware of.

Step 1:

Complete the First Three Main Story Quests Before you can start playing co-op in Dead Island 2, you need to complete the first three main story quests: Flight of the Damned, Desperately Seeking Emma, and Bel-Air Brawl. These quests serve as the tutorial quests in the game and provide players with an understanding of the combat and exploration mechanics. It may take approximately an hour to complete these quests, so keep that in mind.

Step 2:

Start Mission 4, Call the Cavalry, and Speak to Michael. Once you have finished the first three main story quests, you will receive a new quest called Call the Cavalry, which is the fourth mission in the game. To unlock co-op in Dead Island 2, you need to talk to Michael at Emma Jaunt’s safe house, located in the game’s version of Beverly Hills. Interact with Michael and then head outside the safe house.

Step 3:

Walk Outside the Safe House As you step outside the safe house, a prompt will appear on the screen, indicating that co-op is now available in Dead Island 2. This means that you have successfully unlocked the co-op multiplayer mode and can now invite friends to join your game.

Step 4:

Invite Friends With co-op unlocked, you can now invite your friends to join your game in Dead Island 2. As long as your friends have progressed far enough in their own Dead Island 2 campaigns, they should be able to join your game without any issues. You can send them an invite through the game’s menu or through your gaming platform’s friend list. Once your friends accept the invitation, they will join your game, and you can start playing co-op together.

It’s worth noting that Dead Island 2’s co-op mode supports up to three players, which is slightly different from the standard four-player co-op that some players may have been expecting. Therefore, you can team up with a maximum of two friends to explore the game’s zombie-infested Los Angeles together.

Benefits of Playing Co-Op in Dead Island 2 Playing co-op in Dead Island 2 offers several benefits. First, all players in a co-op session will receive credit for quest progress, which means that you can continue to advance in the game and complete quests together. This allows you to progress through the game’s story and unlock achievements/trophies as a team.

Moreover, playing co-op can enhance the overall gameplay experience. Fighting zombies and completing quests with friends can be more enjoyable and challenging, as you can strategize and coordinate your efforts. It also adds a social element to the game, allowing you to connect and have fun with your friends while exploring the post-apocalyptic world of Dead Island 2.

Technical Issues and Solutions It’s important to be aware that Dead Island 2’s co-op mode may have some technical issues. One common problem is de-syncing, where co-op partners may become out of sync with the host. This can result in graphical glitches or other gameplay issues. However, most of these problems can be resolved by triggering a “huddle up” mechanism, which occurs when speaking to a quest NPC or travelling to a new area.

