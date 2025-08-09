Do you want to get Snom in Pokémon Go? Follow the guide to get your hands on this adorable Pokémon that can be quite an addition to your collection. We shall see its characteristics as well as the best time and method to acquire it. So, let us begin.

About Snom

Snom, the adorable and strong Ice/Bug-type Pokémon, was recently seen making its debut in Pokémon GO during the Cozy Companions event. However, it is not the easiest to catch, as you won’t just find it roaming around. The best you can do is to hatch it from 7km eggs or earn it through special Research tasks, which take place now and then. After that, Evolving Snom is a big thing too. You’ll need a number of – 400 Snom Candy, and it has to be your buddy with 10 hearts. We will reveal more details in the next section as we go through the methods and more.

Steps to get Snom in Pokémon Go

If you really want Snom in your game, then these are the steps that you are required to follow.

Hatch the Eggs

7 km eggs used to be a thing when the event was live and were used to hatch. But that was during its debut event, and it moved to the 5km Egg pool afterward. Make sure you’re getting those Eggs from Gifts and walking to incubate them later.

Complete the Research Tasks

The most reliable way to get a Snom is by completing specific Timed Research quests. It is actually something that won’t make you budge from what it has promised. These tasks often reward you with a guaranteed Snom encounter, so be sure to check your Research tab for any active events. From here, you can jump in and get your Snom.

Search for Special Events

Snom is an event-exclusive Pokémon right now, so you must participate in any events where it’s featured. These events are where you’ll find the best opportunities to catch one. No one can make a promise about it, but you can definitely give it a try.

How to get Snom to evolve?

If you have tried the methods above and have finally gotten Snom, then this is how you can evolve it.

400 Snom Candy is a Must

Just like some other tricky and popular evolutions, you’ll need a huge amount of candy. Use Pinap Berries whenever you catch Snom to double your haul and try making Snom your buddy to earn more candy as you keep waking and looking around.

10 Buddy Hearts Needed

You also need to build a strong bond with your Snom and there is no other way you can earn these hearts. Set it as your buddy and earn 10 hearts by feeding it, playing with it, even battling and more. If you want to fasten this up, then a Poffin can speed this up.

Nighttime Evolution is the Way to Go

Once you have the candy and the hearts, you can only evolve Snom when it’s nighttime in Pokémon GO. You heard it! You can’t evolve it during the day and have to wait for the sun to set. Just check your game screen for the darker, nighttime map before you try to evolve.