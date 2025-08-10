Microsoft has announced its decision to retire its widely used document scanning app, Microsoft Lens, marking a significant shift in its mobile productivity portfolio. The phase-out begins on September 15, 2025, for iOS and Android users, with support officially ending on November 15, 2025. By mid-December, users will no longer be able to create new scans within the app, though previously saved scans will remain accessible as long as the app is installed.

The move brings an end to an app that first launched in 2015 as Office Lens and quickly became a staple for users needing to easily convert physical documents, receipts, business cards, and whiteboards into digital files. With features such as converting images to PDF, Word, PowerPoint, Excel formats, and strong image enhancement filters, Microsoft Lens amassed millions of downloads and high ratings on both app stores. The app’s straightforward, ad-free experience made it a favorite for students, professionals, and anyone needing efficient digitization of paper-based content.

Despite its popularity, Microsoft’s decision to discontinue Lens is part of a broader strategy to unify productivity tools under AI-centric platforms, reflecting changing trends in workplace and personal technology use. For those affected, Microsoft recommends transitioning to the Microsoft 365 Copilot app, which now incorporates document scanning features.

Transition to Microsoft 365 Copilot: What Users Need to Know

As Microsoft Lens sunsets, users are being guided toward Microsoft 365 Copilot a next-generation AI assistant designed to streamline productivity across the Microsoft ecosystem. Copilot brings integrated scanning capabilities alongside powerful AI tools that help with drafting documents, summarizing meeting notes, generating presentations, and analyzing data.

Users will access scanning via the app’s “Create” page in order to use Copilot to scan documents. Copilot’s “My Creations” area contains previously made scans that have been stored to cloud services like OneDrive. Users should be advised, nevertheless, that not all Lens-specific capabilities will be instantly transferable to Copilot. Notably, the Copilot app does not currently enable business card scanning, accessibility features like Immersive Reader and read-aloud assistance, or the ability to save scans straight to OneNote, Word, or PowerPoint.

Microsoft is committed to providing Copilot with regular upgrades, progressively expanding its feature set in response to user input. Some users might miss Lens’s ease of use and specialized features in the short term, but Microsoft is placing an expectation that its AI platform will eventually provide more productivity and more flexible support.

The Shift Toward AI Productivity:

The discontinuation of Microsoft Lens is not an isolated event. Over the past year, Microsoft has systematically phased out several legacy apps and features to make room for more advanced, AI-powered solutions. Behind this decision is a broader industry movement favoring automation, cloud integration, and smarter assistance tools to meet the needs of evolving workplaces and users.

Lens showed that it was possible to make high-quality mobile document scanning broadly available, leading to millions of paper-to-digital conversions in personal, professional, and educational settings. But Microsoft’s strategic emphasis has switched to smart, integrated platforms that provide users with AI-powered task management, scanning, and collaboration all in one place. Using AI to automate repetitive processes and offer insightful data, Copilot has evolved into a central location for document creation, data analysis, and communication.

By combining various operations into Copilot, Microsoft is able to provide consumers with more robust tools while streamlining development and support. The company’s goal of offering a smooth, AI-first user experience across platforms and devices is in line with Lens’s planned retirement.

The Future of Document Scanning and Microsoft’s AI Vision:

Microsoft’s push into AI-driven workflows suggests that document scanning is just one part of a growing suite of productivity features available in its 365 ecosystem. As Copilot continues to evolve, users can expect more advanced scanning, deeper integrations with Microsoft’s cloud services, and frequent updates responding to feedback. While some legacy users may have to adapt to new workflows, Microsoft promises that the move will ultimately enable smarter work, easier automation, and greater security in handling documents.

For users who rely heavily on document scanning, it’s crucial to act before the cut-off dates: transition existing scans to cloud storage, learn new workflows in Copilot, and explore alternative scanning solutions if needed. As the technology landscape shifts, Microsoft’s decision marks both the end of a trusted tool and the beginning of a new era powered by AI productivity assistants.