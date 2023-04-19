How To Get Sorush In Genishin Impact

Sorush is a Pari who serves as a Bloomguard in Genshin Impact, a popular action role-playing game developed by miHoYo. Players will encounter Sorush during the Khvarena of Good and Evil World quest, where she introduces herself as the sacrifice who will close the rift. As a Pari, Sorush’s duty is to eradicate the Sign of Apaosha by following the footsteps of the divine bird, Simurgh. Once players meet Sorush, they can unlock her abilities, which can be used to aid in their exploration journey in the game.

To obtain Sorush in Genshin Impact, players need to trigger the Khvarena of Good and Evil quest by visiting the Teleport Waypoint located southwest of Gavireh Lajavard. This is the first Teleport Waypoint players will reach from the Desert of Hadramaveth. Nearby, players will find the Kory Drum, which serves as the trigger for the world quest. By interacting with the Kory Drum, players can start the quest and meet Sorush.

How To Use Sorush In Genshin Impact

Once players have obtained Sorush, they can equip her as a Gadget in their inventory. To do this, players need to open their inventory and select Sorush as the equipped Gadget. Once Sorush is equipped, players can activate the gadget and take control of the Pari. While controlling Sorush, players can make her fly to a certain distance, ascend, descend, dash, interact, and even attack during her flight. This opens up various possibilities for players to use Sorush to their advantage during their journey in Genshin Impact.

Purify Sunyata Flowers: Sorush can purify the Sunyata Flowers at Vourukaya Oasis in Genshin Impact. Players should switch to Sorush and fly over the corroded buds to allow them to bloom again. This ability can be handy in quests where Sunyata Flowers play a crucial role. Extract Burgeoning Spirit’s Energy: Players can use Sorush’s ability to extract the energy of Burgeoning Spirits by pressing the interact skill next to them. Removing all the Burgeoning Spirits will lead to a chest. This can be helpful in situations where players need additional resources to progress further in the game. Transform Ruebright Bloom Into Floral Platform: Interacting with the Ruebright Bloom with Sorush’s ability can transform them into Floral Platforms and reveal the Four-Leaf Sigil within the bud. This ability can be useful in finding hidden items or completing quests that require players to reach inaccessible areas. Harvest Nirodha Fruit: Harvesting the Nirodha Fruit is an easy task as it only requires pressing Sorush interact skill. The Nirodha Fruit is used in various quests like dispersing the defiled entities and melting Special Crystals in Genshin Impact. This ability can be helpful in progressing quests that require players to collect specific items. Disperse The Purple Mist: Sorush can awaken the power of Khvarena within the Thorny Branches by pressing the interact skill, which will remove the Purple Mists. This ability can be crucial in quests where players must clear out the Purple Mists to proceed. Bloom The Udumbara: To awaken the power of the Runestones and bloom the Udumbara in Genshin Impact, players must use Sorush’s interact skill. Players must hold Sorush’s ability to keep the Udumbara blooming. This ability can be useful in completing quests that require players to bloom the Udumbara. Retrieve Plumes of Purifying Light: Players can initiate the Plumes of Purifying Light task by going near them in Genshin Impact. The Plumes’ tasks are short and simple and can only be done by the Bloomguard. This ability can be useful in completing quests that require players to retrieve specific items. Awaken The Residual Pari Inside The Fravashi Tree: To awaken the Residual Pari inside the Fravashi Trees in Genshin Impact, players should switch to Sorush and press the interact skill. Afterward, they should switch back to the traveler and initiate the Residual’s task. Some tasks may require using Sorush again. This ability can be useful in completing quests that require players to awaken the Residual Pari. Move The Special Four-Leaf Sigils: Sorush can collect the Special Red Four-Leaf Sigils with the interact skill, and players can fly around with her to change their location. However, the Sigils can’t be moved too far away from their original location as they are restricted by a certain range. This ability can be useful in completing quests that require players to collect Four-Leaf Sigils.

