How To Start Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC

If you’ve purchased the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC expansion for the main game and are eager to begin playing it, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to start your adventure in the new content.

Step 1: Complete the Main Story in Horizon Forbidden West Before you can start playing the Burning Shores DLC, you need to have completed the main story in Horizon Forbidden West. Specifically, you must have finished the Main Quest called Singularity. If you haven’t completed the base game yet, you’ll need to do so before accessing the DLC. If you need help with finishing the main story, you can refer to our comprehensive Horizon Forbidden West guide, which includes a walkthrough of all quests.

Step 2: Ensure You Have the Right Version and Platform It’s important to note that Burning Shores is only available on PS5. If you own the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll need to upgrade it to the PS5 version, as the DLC is not compatible with the PS4 version of the game. Additionally, make sure that your copy of Horizon Forbidden West is up-to-date before attempting to play Burning Shores. To check for updates, highlight the game’s icon on your PS5 home screen, push Options, and select Check for Update. Horizon Forbidden West needs to be running version 1.021.000 or later in order for Burning Shores to work.

Step 3: Download and Install the DLC Once you’ve completed the main story and ensured that your game is up-to-date, the Burning Shores DLC should begin downloading automatically after you’ve purchased it. However, if it doesn’t, you can trigger the download manually. To do this, highlight the game’s icon on your PS5 home screen, push Options, and then select Manage Game Content. You should see Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores listed. Push X on the Download icon to download and install the DLC.

Step 4: Boot Up Horizon Forbidden West and Load a Compatible Save With Burning Shores DLC installed on your PS5, you’re now ready to start playing. Boot up Horizon Forbidden West and on the main menu, you should see the Burning Shores symbol in the top right of the screen, indicating that the DLC is available. Select Continue or Load Game and load into a save in which the main story is complete and compatible with the DLC.

Step 5: Receive a Notification and Meet Sylens at Tilda’s Mansion Once you’ve loaded into a compatible save, a notification will pop up explaining that you need to complete the main story before proceeding with the DLC, and that “Aloy will then be contacted with next steps.” After clearing this notification, you’ll receive a call from Sylens, one of the key characters in Horizon Forbidden West, who will ask to meet you at Tilda’s Mansion. Make your way to Tilda’s Mansion to talk to Sylens and begin the Burning Shores story.

And that’s it! You’re now ready to embark on your adventure in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC. As you progress through the new content, be prepared to face new challenges, discover new locations, and uncover the mysteries of the Forbidden West. Enjoy your journey!

In conclusion, starting Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC is a straightforward process that requires completing the main story in the base game, ensuring you have the right version and platform, downloading and installing the DLC, and loading a compatible save. With these steps, you’ll be able to embark on a new adventure in the expansive world of Horizon Forbidden West and experience the thrilling new content that Burning Shores has to offer. Happy gaming!

Comments

comments