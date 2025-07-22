Spinda, the spot-covered panda Pokémon from the Hoenn region, is one of the most unique and sought-after creatures in Pokémon Go. Unlike most Pokémon, Spinda comes in multiple patterns, making it a collector’s dream. But catching one isn’t as simple as stumbling upon it in the wild. If you’re wondering how to add this quirky Normal-type to your Pokédex, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and catching Spinda in Pokémon Go.

Before diving into how to catch Spinda, let’s talk about what makes it stand out. In the main series games, every Spinda has a unique spot pattern—so much so that the odds of two Spinda looking identical are astronomically low. While Pokémon Go doesn’t offer billions of variations, it does feature nine distinct patterns (plus a special Valentine’s Day form), each with its own charm.

Spinda isn’t a powerhouse in battles, but it’s a must-have for collectors and completionists. Plus, its adorable wobbling animation makes it a fun addition to any trainer’s lineup.

How to Catch Spinda in Pokémon Go

Unlike most Pokémon, Spinda doesn’t spawn in the wild. Instead, you’ll need to complete specific Field Research tasks to encounter it. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Find the Right Field Research Task

Spinda is exclusively available as a reward for completing certain Field Research tasks. The most common one is “Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row.” This means you’ll need to spin your Poké Ball before throwing it and land it within the colored circle when it’s at “Great” size.

Since Field Research tasks are randomly assigned when you spin PokéStops, you might need to visit several before finding the right one. If you don’t get the Spinda task, you can delete unwanted tasks to free up space and try again.

Step 2: Master the Curveball Throw

If you’re not used to throwing Curveballs, this step can be tricky. Here’s how to improve your accuracy:

Spin the Ball: Hold the Poké Ball and swirl your finger in a circular motion until it sparkles.

Wait for the Right Moment: Time your throw after the Pokémon attacks to reduce the chance of it dodging.

Aim for Larger Targets: Bigger Pokémon like Wailmer or Slowpoke are easier to hit, making them great for practicing.

Once you’ve landed five Great Curveballs in a row, you’ll earn a Spinda encounter.

Step 3: Catch Your Spinda

When you claim your Field Research reward, Spinda will appear on the catch screen. The best part? Research reward Pokémon can’t flee, so take your time. Use a Pinap Berry to double your candy or a Silver Pinap for an even better boost.

Which Spinda Form Can You Get?

Spinda’s patterns rotate monthly, and sometimes during special events. For example, in July 2025, trainers could encounter Spinda Form 2 or 3 through Field Research. Meanwhile, the Valentine’s Day event often brings the rare Heart Pattern Spinda (Form 9).

If you’re after a specific pattern, you’ll need to wait for its rotation or trade with another player who has it. Trading is a great way to complete your collection without waiting months for a particular form to return.

Can Spinda Be Shiny?

Yes! Every Spinda pattern has a shiny variant, each with a slightly different color scheme. However, since Spinda encounters are limited to Field Research, getting a shiny one is rare. The odds are estimated at 1 in 64, but because you can’t farm encounters like wild Pokémon, patience is key.

If you’re hunting for a shiny Spinda, your best bet is to: